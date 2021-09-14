August general revenue exceeds expectations by 20% in Oklahoma

August's deposits to the state's main operating fund exceeded projections by more than 20%, officials said Tuesday.

“August was a very solid month, as state revenue sources remained strong,” state Chief Operating Officer and Office of Management and Enterprise Services Executive Director Steven Harpe said in a written statement. “Not only has the oil and gas industry continued to recover, but we are also encouraged by income tax collections and a decrease in the state’s unemployment numbers."

General revenue fund collections in August totaled $541.6 million, which is $91.2 million, or 20.3%, above the estimate upon which the state's fiscal year 2022 budget is based.

The state's two primary revenue sources, income and sales taxes, totaled $417.3 million in August and beat expectations by a combined $63.6 million, or 18%.

Gross production tax receipts to general revenue were 85% higher than projected, at $37.3 million, and were nearly four times the amount received in August 2020.

At this stage of the fiscal year — just two months in — gross production taxes' contribution to general revenue is entirely from natural gas. That's because the first $150 million in oil gross production tax receipts is directly apportioned, mostly for purposes related to education.