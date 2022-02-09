Audit: Millions in COVID purchases by Oklahoma health officials yet to be received

“Therefore, it appears that advancing payments for PPE violates (the) Oklahoma Constitution which prohibits the credit of the State from being ‘given, pledged, or loaned to any individual, company, corporation, or association,’” according to the audit.

The audit found other problems.

“In our review of the Executive Orders issued by the Governor, there was no authority for the Secretary of Health to be the designated purchaser nor did the orders give the Secretary the authority to approve purchases,” the audit says.

Overall purchasing and decision-making responsibilities should have remained with the state health commissioner, according to the audit.

The audit also found inadequate controls for the PPE inventory system.

In addition, the state made $80,000 in payments for finder’s fees while lacking legal authority in the Public Health Code to do so, according to the audit, although it notes that nothing in that code or in the Central Purchasing Act would prohibit it.

The audit also questioned a sole-source contract with a payment of $750,000 to Shyft Partners LLC. The company was formed in 2020.