Audit: Millions in COVID purchases by Oklahoma health officials yet to be received

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigative audit released Wednesday found significant problems with how the state purchased items during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prepayments were made in violation of the Oklahoma Constitution, according to State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd's investigative audit covering the period of September 2019 through February 2021.
Goods still have not been received for more than $5.4 million paid by the state, according to the audit.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health “did not have a comprehensive emergency procurement policy or procedure in place prior to the COVID-19 emergency, greatly increasing the state’s risk for fraud, waste, and loss of funds,” the audit said.
The audit found supporting documentation for the purchases in disarray.
“Supporting documentation could not be provided to indicate that PPE (personal protective equipment) was received,” the audit said.
Certain legal requirements of the Central Purchasing Act were lifted based on executive orders from Gov. Kevin Stitt, the audit notes. But prepayment for goods is not allowed, the audit report says.
“Therefore, it appears that advancing payments for PPE violates (the) Oklahoma Constitution which prohibits the credit of the State from being ‘given, pledged, or loaned to any individual, company, corporation, or association,’” according to the audit.
The audit found other problems.
“In our review of the Executive Orders issued by the Governor, there was no authority for the Secretary of Health to be the designated purchaser nor did the orders give the Secretary the authority to approve purchases,” the audit says.
Overall purchasing and decision-making responsibilities should have remained with the state health commissioner, according to the audit.
The audit also found inadequate controls for the PPE inventory system.
In addition, the state made $80,000 in payments for finder’s fees while lacking legal authority in the Public Health Code to do so, according to the audit, although it notes that nothing in that code or in the Central Purchasing Act would prohibit it.
The audit also questioned a sole-source contract with a payment of $750,000 to Shyft Partners LLC. The company was formed in 2020.
“Although Shyft Partners LLC provided project management and strategic transformation to the Office of Management Enterprise Services and established tracking tools for managing COVID-19 Relief Bill funding, it may seem questionable for OSDH to rely on that as their justification for sole source,” the audit says.
Sole-source contracts are not competitively bid.
“The uniqueness of the contractor appears to be that they had established a rapport with the leadership team,” the audit says.
Stitt’s former chief operating officer and secretary of agency accountability, John Budd, was interviewed by the Tulsa World about the contract last year. Budd resigned in July 2021.
Budd said he knew key personnel in Shyft Partners because they had all worked for Sonic. Budd started working for Stitt after he left Sonic.
Budd said he reached out to one of the company’s founders to see if she was interested in helping in a contract role.
“I will start by saying unfortunately some great companies in Oklahoma have downsized and so there are some really talented people available for other companies or state government, and we brought on board some world-class resources on a temporary basis,” Budd told the World in the 2011 interview.
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter requested the audit in April 2020 after reports of questionable spending were raised. Hunter resigned the post in May.
Stitt appointed John O’Connor as Hunter’s replacement.
Last week, O’Connor’s office told The Frontier, an online news outlet, that it would not release the audit.
The Tulsa World last week requested the audit from Byrd under the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
“I believe all public records should be open and easily accessible to taxpayers,” Byrd said. “After receiving an Open Records request and consulting with outside legal counsel, I have concluded there is no Oklahoma statute that gives any state official the authority to withhold this information.
“This audit is an inspection of existing public records. Consequently, my final audit report is neither confidential nor immune from the Open Records Act. I feel compelled, both legally and ethically, to release the full audit report to the public.
“Oklahoma taxpayers paid for it — they should get to see it.”
Stitt said the COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented crisis.
“To keep hospitals open and our frontline workers safe, I issued executive orders to get PPE to our state as quickly as possible,” Stitt said. “Looking back today, we can acknowledge that there were technical errors while still knowing we did everything we could to protect citizens of this state during an unimaginable time.”
During the onset of the pandemic, Stitt created the CARES Forward team to pick spending priorities and projects after a federal aid bill was passed.
This is not the first time the state has been criticized for how it handled more than $1 billion in federal dollars to deal with COVID-19.
In February 2021, the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, dubbed LOFT, issued a report that was critical of how the funds were handled. The report says the state failed to provide documentation to justify spending.
In addition, a significant component of the relief funds were used for preexisting needs and government modernization, according to the LOFT report.
