Auction for Oklahoma Turnpike Authority surplus land yields more than $8 million

An auction of surplus land owned by the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority generated more than $8 million last month.

A total of 59 properties encompassing 707.9 acres are under contract for a combined sale price of $8,007,305, a spokeswoman for the OTA said. Five properties offered at the June 9-10 auction, held by Dakil Auctioneers Inc. of Oklahoma City, did not sell.

Two of the highest sale prices were for land off the Creek Turnpike near 22500 E. Omaha St. in Broken Arrow. A total of 71.2 acres there went for $1.606 million to Fifty-First South LLC, doing business as Silverleaf/Chuck Ramsay, and 58.3 acres went to John Robson for $1.045 million, documents indicate.

In the Oklahoma City area, 62.21 acres on the east side of the Kickapoo Turnpike between Southeast 15th and Southeast 29th streets were sold for $1.056 million to Skyridge Homes/Yosef Hoosyar.

Buyers were not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

The land roster for the auction included property alongside the Creek, Turner, Will Rogers, Kickapoo and H.E. Bailey turnpikes.

Three other properties in the state were sold for at least $250,000, records show. Land was up for sale in nearly a dozen counties, including Tulsa, Creek, Rogers, Craig, Wagoner and Oklahoma counties.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority regularly auctions surplus properties it acquires during right-of-way acquisitions. Typically, the OTA purchases these smaller pieces of land as part of a larger purchase or if the property would not have access to a public road once construction is complete.

The OTA said it strives to keep its property inventory to a minimum with a review process of current and future needs and employs several methods to sell surplus property, including direct sell and sealed-bid auctions.

To expedite returning land to consumers, OTA recently began using a public auction house, with its first such event occurring in May 2021.

No other public auctions are scheduled for this year.

Oklahoma has 624.4 miles of roadway in its 11 turnpikes, excluding the Gilcrease Expressway extension in west Tulsa, which is under construction and scheduled for a late summer completion.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority system generated $357.6 million in toll revenues in 2021, according to Brenda Perry of the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet agencies, which include the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

