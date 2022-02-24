 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Attorney General John O'Connor provides clarification on obscenity review of books
  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday appeared to reverse course on his office’s review of more than 50 books to see if some might violate the state’s obscenity law.

“Our office is not conducting an investigation in this matter at this time,” O’Connor said in a statement released Thursday. “I understand that there is proposed legislation that has been introduced in this new session to address these parents’ concerns.”

O’Connor’s office on Wednesday said it was reviewing the books and provided a list of more than 50 books under review.

Some books on the list are classics, such as “Of Mice and Men” and “Lord of the Flies.”

The list also includes “Gender Queer: A Memoir” and “The Every Body Book: The LGBTQ+ Inclusive Guide for Kids about Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families.”

The online news outlet The Frontier first reported the story earlier this week.

“There is not a review of the books that is happening, just the standard processing of citizen complaints,” said Madelyn Sheriff, an O’Connor spokeswoman.

O’Connor said in Thursday’s statement that he had received complaints from several parents about books they thought were obscene.

“I recommended that they present their objections to the school boards,” O’Connor said. “I also recommended that they talk with the Legislature regarding how Oklahoma law defines ‘obscenity.’”

O’Connor said his office would continue to monitor the situation and step in if it appears any laws have been broken.

Sheriff was asked what changed between Wednesday and Thursday.

“It turned into something bigger than it is,” she said.

She said O’Connor’s office reviews and evaluates all complaints submitted by citizens.

“There is just not an investigation,” she said.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

