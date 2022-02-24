Attorney General John O'Connor provides clarification on obscenity review of books

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Thursday appeared to reverse course on his office’s review of more than 50 books to see if some might violate the state’s obscenity law.

“Our office is not conducting an investigation in this matter at this time,” O’Connor said in a statement released Thursday. “I understand that there is proposed legislation that has been introduced in this new session to address these parents’ concerns.”

O’Connor’s office on Wednesday said it was reviewing the books and provided a list of more than 50 books under review.

Some books on the list are classics, such as “Of Mice and Men” and “Lord of the Flies.”

The list also includes “Gender Queer: A Memoir” and “The Every Body Book: The LGBTQ+ Inclusive Guide for Kids about Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families.”

The online news outlet The Frontier first reported the story earlier this week.

“There is not a review of the books that is happening, just the standard processing of citizen complaints,” said Madelyn Sheriff, an O’Connor spokeswoman.