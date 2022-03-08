Attorney asks Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt special election to replace Inhofe

One of Oklahoma's best-known attorneys is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt the planned special election to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Stephen Jones of Enid filed a petition Monday in which he says the special election would violate the U.S. Constitution's 17th Amendment, which provides for the popular election of U.S. senators and established precedent regarding special elections.

In short, Jones argues that a vacancy can't be filled until it actually occurs, and Inhofe doesn't plan to leave office until Jan. 3.

"This struck me as offensive," said Jones, referring to the pending special election while Inhofe is still in office.

Inhofe announced Feb. 25 that he intends to retire at the end of the current Congress. He submitted an "irrevocable pledge" to Secretary of State Brian Bingman on Feb. 28, and the following day Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation saying special primary, runoff and general elections to replace Inhofe would be scheduled concurrently with 2022's regular election calendar.

This is in compliance with a state law, passed last year, allowing for such a procedure after March 1 of even-numbered years.

Should the vacancy occur before March 1 or in odd-numbered years, the governor must appoint a temporary replacement until the next election cycle.

Jones contends that an "irrevocable pledge" has no legal meaning and that elections to fill vacancies can only occur when there is an actual vacancy.

Otherwise, Jones says in his petition, "There is nothing stopping (a senator) from submitting an irrevocable resignation on Jan. 3, 2023, with an effective date many years in the future, such as Jan. 3, 2028. If the date of the irrevocable resignation triggers the special election, then the special election in this example would take place in 2024. However, the person elected in the 2024 special election would not take office for over three years."

Inhofe's "irrevocable pledge" and the process for holding a special election before he actually leaves office is essentially the same as that used by then-Sen. Tom Coburn in 2014, although the process itself was not spelled out in state law at the time.

Jones indicated that that special election could probably have been challenged on the same grounds but no one did. He said he was busy with clients out of state at the time.

Jones is best-known for taking on unpopular clients and causes, including anti-war demonstrators during the Vietnam era and later Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. He was for many years associated with the Republican Party, first as an aide to Sen. Charles Percy and later as GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in 1990.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.