 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Attorney asks Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt special election to replace Inhofe

  • Updated
  • 0
030922-tul-nws-jones-p1

Attorney Stephen Jones, best known for his defense of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, speaks to the Rotary Club of Tulsa in 2015.

 Tulsa World file

One of Oklahoma's best-known attorneys is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt the planned special election to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Stephen Jones of Enid filed a petition Monday in which he says the special election would violate the U.S. Constitution's 17th Amendment, which provides for the popular election of U.S. senators and established precedent regarding special elections.

In short, Jones argues that a vacancy can't be filled until it actually occurs, and Inhofe doesn't plan to leave office until Jan. 3.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

"This struck me as offensive," said Jones, referring to the pending special election while Inhofe is still in office.

Inhofe announced Feb. 25 that he intends to retire at the end of the current Congress. He submitted an "irrevocable pledge" to Secretary of State Brian Bingman on Feb. 28, and the following day Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive proclamation saying special primary, runoff and general elections to replace Inhofe would be scheduled concurrently with 2022's regular election calendar.

People are also reading…

This is in compliance with a state law, passed last year, allowing for such a procedure after March 1 of even-numbered years.

Should the vacancy occur before March 1 or in odd-numbered years, the governor must appoint a temporary replacement until the next election cycle.

Jones contends that an "irrevocable pledge" has no legal meaning and that elections to fill vacancies can only occur when there is an actual vacancy.

Otherwise, Jones says in his petition, "There is nothing stopping (a senator) from submitting an irrevocable resignation on Jan. 3, 2023, with an effective date many years in the future, such as Jan. 3, 2028. If the date of the irrevocable resignation triggers the special election, then the special election in this example would take place in 2024. However, the person elected in the 2024 special election would not take office for over three years."

Inhofe's "irrevocable pledge" and the process for holding a special election before he actually leaves office is essentially the same as that used by then-Sen. Tom Coburn in 2014, although the process itself was not spelled out in state law at the time.

Jones indicated that that special election could probably have been challenged on the same grounds but no one did. He said he was busy with clients out of state at the time.

Jones is best-known for taking on unpopular clients and causes, including anti-war demonstrators during the Vietnam era and later Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. He was for many years associated with the Republican Party, first as an aide to Sen. Charles Percy and later as GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in 1990.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Who is Luke Holland? Inhofe wants political novice from his inner circle to succeed him in U.S. Senate

Holland went to work for Inhofe in the senator’s mailroom 12½ years ago, mostly reading constituent letters, then became Inhofe’s “body man,” or personal assistant, driving the senator to events and keeping him on schedule.

Related story: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement after 35 years in Congress representing Oklahoma

Related: Who might run for Senate after Inhofe retires? Some guesses

Mullin announces bid for U.S. Senate seat

Watch Now: Related Video

Women in Iraq struggle to recover from years of ISIL abuse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert