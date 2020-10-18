Asamoa-Caesar hopes to break 3-decade Republican stronghold in low-key Congressional District 1 race

The COVID-19 epidemic, Asamoa-Ceasar said, has caused some people to rethink the issue.

“One of the things we hear is, ‘I’ve voted Republican so long because of the pro-life issue,’ but I think in this environment of COVID, people are starting to ask, ‘What does pro-life really mean? The Republican Party says it’s pro-life but we see over 215,000 people dead and yet there are people who don’t want to wear masks and are playing down this virus and the deaths of people who don’t have to be (dead).’”

It may help Asamoa-Caesar some that he has a baby of his own, a 6-month-old daughter who has been a frequent companion on Zoom calls with supporters and potential supporters.

He says he’s tried to appeal to all voters and not just a specific base. He identifies himself as a practical progressive, clearly to the left of Hern but more interested in government that works than ideology.

“We are running to bridge the divide,” said Asamoa-Caesar. “We’ve reached out to everyone. We’ve been everywhere. We haven’t just spoken to one group of people.”