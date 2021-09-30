As weekly jobless claims continue to decline, new child care subsidy for Oklahoma jobseekers made available

Most employers will see no change in their contribution rates to the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in 2022 as initial jobless claims continue to decline, state officials announced Thursday.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said in a news release that 73% of state employers will see no change in their contribution rate to the trust fund while 19% will see a decline in their rate.

About 4% of employers will see an average increase of 0.97%. The remaining 4% of businesses are new, the agency said.

Employers pay into the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which funds payments to eligible claimants. Based on the fund's solvency during the past 36 months, the agency releases new contribution rates annually for the following calendar year effective Jan. 1.

The trust fund’s solvency is determined by evaluating how much money was paid out to claimants compared to how much money was paid into the fund by employers.