Arrest, protective order disclosures part of Cherokee Nation effort to combat domestic violence

A Cherokee Nation task force has launched to continue work on improving the tribe’s response to domestic violence as a new policy will require tribal employees to disclose their arrest history, as well as protective orders.

On Monday Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order for Domestic Violence Awareness Month that also mandates training to recognize, prevent and report domestic violence.

“The Cherokee People are counting on us to eliminate domestic violence, to provide care and comfort to victims and to bring those who will abuse our fellow citizens to justice,” Hoskin said in a statement.

The Task Force to Protect Women and Families will review policies that would help domestic violence victims and their families. A report due Dec. 1 is to outline findings from the task force, which will develop recommendations and more effective strategies related to domestic violence.

The tribal agency offering critical services to domestic violence victims and their families is serving 334 new clients in 2021, according to a news release. Cherokee Nation ONE FIRE Victim Services is also still working to help 200 clients from the previous year.

ONE FIRE stands for Our Nation Ending Fear, Intimidation, Rape and Endangerment.