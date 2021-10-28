Arrest, protective order disclosures part of Cherokee Nation effort to combat domestic violence

A Cherokee Nation task force has launched to continue work on improving the tribe’s response to domestic violence as a new policy will require tribal employees to disclose their arrest history, as well as protective orders.
On Monday Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed an executive order for Domestic Violence Awareness Month that also mandates training to recognize, prevent and report domestic violence.
“The Cherokee People are counting on us to eliminate domestic violence, to provide care and comfort to victims and to bring those who will abuse our fellow citizens to justice,” Hoskin said in a statement.
The Task Force to Protect Women and Families will review policies that would help domestic violence victims and their families. A report due Dec. 1 is to outline findings from the task force, which will develop recommendations and more effective strategies related to domestic violence.
The tribal agency offering critical services to domestic violence victims and their families is serving 334 new clients in 2021, according to a news release. Cherokee Nation ONE FIRE Victim Services is also still working to help 200 clients from the previous year.
ONE FIRE stands for Our Nation Ending Fear, Intimidation, Rape and Endangerment.
“Our Cherokee culture tells us to hold one another sacred, and this dedicated task force will embody that tradition by making lasting changes to prevent domestic violence and to protect all those who need support in both our Tahlequah community and our entire tribal community,” task force member Candessa Tehee, District 2 tribal councilor, said in a statement.
Tribal prosecutors filed 400 cases in Cherokee Nation District Court involving domestic violence, threats of violence, kidnapping or sexual violence since March 2021.
“Our goal is to implement changes in policy that will directly correlate to an immediate and dramatic reduction in the number of domestic violence incidents occurring throughout our tribal nation and the number of domestic violence cases brought before our courts,” said Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Justice Shawna Baker, task force member.
“Furthermore, our utmost priority is ensuring victims have access to and are the recipients of the resources necessary to ensure their protection and promote their healing.”
Other task force members are Sara Hill, Cherokee Nation attorney general; Chrissi Nimmo, Cherokee Nation deputy attorney general; Sandy Crosslin, Cherokee Nation senior assistant attorney general; Shannon Buhl, Cherokee Nation marshal; Kim Teehee, Cherokee Nation delegate to Congress; Shawna Duch, ONE FIRE executive director; January Hoskin, first lady of the Cherokee Nation; Debra Proctor, Cherokee Nation Health Services; and Christy Shero Neuhoff.
