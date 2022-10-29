Area legislative seats among those to be decided Nov. 8

Thirty-four legislative seats, including 10 open ones, will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election. That includes 27 in the House of Representatives and seven in the Senate.

Several, including some of the most competitive-looking races, are in Tulsa and the surrounding area. Following is a quick roundup of those, including several previewed by the Tulsa World in earlier stories.

State Senate

SD 2 (Claremore): Republican newcomer Ally Seifried is favored against Democrat Jennifer Esau for this opening caused by term limits for GOP incumbent Marty Quinn.

Smaller because of redistricting, SD 2 encompasses southern Rogers County, including Claremore, and the northeast corner of Tulsa County.

Republicans outnumber Democrats almost 3-1, which makes Seifried, 30, a solid favorite on that alone. A product of home schooling, a private Christian school and Rogers State University, Seifried has said she favors school choice in most forms, including vouchers.

Esau, 48, is a lifelong educator and public schools advocate. She unsuccessfully challenged Quinn in 2018.

SD 34 (north Tulsa County): This would be a solid Republican district under normal circumstances, but Democratic incumbent J.J. Dossett is a popular figure in Owasso, which accounts for a substantial portion of a district that also includes Sperry and northeast Tulsa.

Dossett, 39, is a decorated member of the Oklahoma National Guard, a former Owasso High School teacher and coach, and he didn't get an opponent four years ago. He's voted with Republicans on some issues such as guns and abortion while opposing GOP initiatives on school vouchers and other issues.

This time, he's opposed by Dana Prieto, a 66-year-old Tulsa business consultant who in 2018 finished third in a four-way SD 36 Republican primary. He is endorsed by Christian nationalist organizations Ekklesia of Oklahoma and City Elders.

State House

HD 9 (Claremore): Republican incumbent Mark Lepak figures to be a heavy favorite in this district, which encompasses Claremore and then runs west along Oklahoma 20 to 2½ miles west of U.S. 169.

Lepak's Democratic opponent is Ann Marie Kennedy, but Lepak doesn't seem to have done anything to turn constituents against him, and Republicans outnumber Democrats in the district almost 5-1.

HD 12 (Broken Arrow, Coweta): After several years of attacks from the right in Republican primaries, GOP incumbent Kevin McDugle got a pass to the general election this time.

There he meets longtime Democratic Party regular Crystal LaGrone, a digital security expert from rural Wagoner County.

While unquestionably conservative, McDugle doesn't always fit neat description. He's become an advocate of death row inmate Richard Glossip but authored legislation to protect drivers who run over protestors.

LaGrone says the Republican supermajority-controlled Legislature doesn't always look out for the interests of most Oklahomans. Her interests include education and digital security.

The district includes most of Wagoner County except the town of Wagoner, with a registration that favors Republicans more than 5-1.

HD 23 (Catoosa/east Tulsa): This year's race is a repeat of 2020, when Republican incumbent Terry O'Donnell defeated Democrat Susan Young 62%-38%.

Since then, O'Donnell has been indicted in Oklahoma County on charges he improperly used his position to secure the transfer of a Catoosa tag agency from his mother-in-law, now deceased, to his wife.

O'Donnell strongly denies doing anything wrong, and the district is, if anything, more GOP-oriented now than two years ago. It is unclear whether his legal problems much trouble his constituents.

Young is a retired medical professional and public school advocate who says she would be more accessible and bipartisan than O'Donnell.

HD 66 (Sand Springs, Skiatook): This substantially redrawn district is an open seat because of term limits for Republican incumbent Jadine Nollan. Once a Tulsa-Sand Springs district, it now stretches from Sand Springs across rural Osage County to Skiatook.

The general election pairs Republican Clay Staires, 58, of Skiatook and Democrat David Rankin, 63, of Sand Springs.

Staires is a former educator and non-profit director who now operates a consulting business. Rankin is a veterinarian.

The World and Sand Springs Leader have previously reported on this race at greater length.

HD 70 (Tulsa): Republican incumbent Carol Bush's decision not to seek re-election leaves this midtown Tulsa seat open for Republican Brad Banks and Democrat Suzanne Schreiber.

Schreiber is a program director for the George Kaiser Family Foundation and former Tulsa Public Schools board member. Banks is an engineer and construction company owner.

The World has previously reported on this race at greater length.

HD 71 (Brookside): Another incumbent's decision not to seek reelection, in this case Democrat Denise Brewer, leaves this spot open for Democrat Amanda Swope and Republican Mike Masters.

Swope, 34, is director of the Muscogee Nation juvenile justice system and a former Tulsa County Democratic Party chairwoman. She has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma.

Masters, 42, is a public school teacher and Realtor, and lost to Brewer by about 10 points in 2020. He has kept a low profile during the campaign season.

Once strongly Republican, HD 71 now has about 800 more registered Democrats than Republicans. Independents are about 22% of registered voters, one of the highest percentages of any legislative district.

HD 79 (southeast Tulsa): Democratic incumbent Melissa Provenzano figures to once against have her hands full holding onto a district with about 1,650 more Republicans than Democrats.

Her opponent is Republican Paul Hassink, 66, a retired engineer. Provenzano, 50, is a long-time Tulsa and Bixby educator.

The World has previously reported on this race at greater length.