Appropriations bills barrel through committee; 'tribal litigation' fund set up

House Appropriations Chairman Kevin Wallace said he believed the fund would only be used for tax cases stemming from last year's McGirt decision, which has clouded the state's authority in much of Oklahoma, but the bill itself does not place any such limit.

Money from the fund could be spent only with the recommendation of the Joint Committee on State-Tribal Relations, a statutory body of five House and five Senate members created in 1988 to oversee tribal compacts.

Thompson, the Senate Appropriations chairman, said the joint committee was given control of the litigation fund because it did not want to hand the $10 million to Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Thompson had no direct answer when Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, asked why the money wasn't given to Attorney General Mike Hunter's office.

Hunter has sided with the tribes on several recent disagreements with Stitt, mostly concerning gaming, although it's not clear that entered into the litigation fund oversight.