Anti-Islam former state Rep. John Bennett to head Oklahoma Republican Party

The Oklahoma Republican Party’s choice of former state Rep. John Bennett as its chairman last weekend did not go unnoticed by the men Bennett once denounced as terrorists or by others who've been smacked between the eyes by Bennett’s blunt language and unbending adherence to the world as he believes it should be.

“The Oklahoma Republican Party has officially branded itself as a party of hatred and bigotry,” Adam Soltani, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations-Oklahoma, wrote on Facebook. “There is no getting around that fact.”

Bennett, R-Sallisaw, did not reply to a text asking for comment about his plans for the party.

During his eight years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, 2011-19, Bennett was known for his fiery rhetoric and verbal attacks on Muslim Americans.

He labeled CAIR, Soltani and Imam Imad S. Enchassi of the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City as terrorists during a House interim study during October 2016.

CAIR is a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy group working to enhance the understanding of Islam.