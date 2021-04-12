 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anti-Islam former state Rep. John Bennett to head Oklahoma Republican Party
0 comments
top story

Anti-Islam former state Rep. John Bennett to head Oklahoma Republican Party

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
041321-tul-nws-bennett-john

Bennett

 Tulsa World file

Related content

'It's a lie': Rep. John Bennett tells GOP group the need for tax hike is exaggerated

Tulsa World Editorial: Rep. John Bennett embarrasses himself and the state again

Adam Soltani: Rep. Bennett’s behavior puts Oklahomans at risk

Anti-Muslim Oklahoma legislator calls for removal of mosques

Legislator requires Muslims who want to see him at Capitol to answer questions, including 'Do you beat your wife?'

State representative brands CAIR-OK, its director and a local imam as terrorists

Oklahoma lawmaker John Bennett doubles down on anti-Muslim vitriol at tea party event

Rep. John Bennett stands behind 'threat of Islam' statements at Sallisaw Republican meeting

The Oklahoma Republican Party’s choice of former state Rep. John Bennett as its chairman last weekend did not go unnoticed by the men Bennett once denounced as terrorists or by others who've been smacked between the eyes by Bennett’s blunt language and unbending adherence to the world as he believes it should be.

“The Oklahoma Republican Party has officially branded itself as a party of hatred and bigotry,” Adam Soltani, executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relations-Oklahoma, wrote on Facebook. “There is no getting around that fact.”

Bennett, R-Sallisaw, did not reply to a text asking for comment about his plans for the party.

During his eight years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, 2011-19, Bennett was known for his fiery rhetoric and verbal attacks on Muslim Americans.

He labeled CAIR, Soltani and Imam Imad S. Enchassi of the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City as terrorists during a House interim study during October 2016.

CAIR is a Muslim civil liberties and advocacy group working to enhance the understanding of Islam.

Bennett was equally outspoken in his opposition to gun control and abortion rights, and he often clashed with even fellow Republicans. Agencies warning of cutbacks in senior services because of huge budget shortfalls in 2017 also were terrorists, and tax increases to address the situation were unnecessary, he said.

If some were put off by Bennett’s polemics, many others were enthralled. At Saturday’s convention, he defeated three other candidates on the first ballot.

Shane Jemison, a Chickasaw Nation water resources analyst, was reelected vice chairman after being appointed to the post in September.

Whether Bennett still considers Islam a “cancer” to be “cut out” of American society, as he claimed while a legislator, is unclear. He doesn’t seem to have ever apologized to Saltani or to Enchassi, who offered the opening prayer in the state Senate last week just a few days before Bennett did on Monday.

Of some note, perhaps, a Muslim now serves in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

“By accepting and embracing the most vile, Islamophobic lawmaker in the history of our state, (Oklahoma Republicans) have endorsed his hatred and bigotry and proved themselves to be a party that is void of integrity and responsibility,” Soltani wrote.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

'It's a lie': Rep. John Bennett tells GOP group the need for tax hike is exaggerated

Tulsa World Editorial: Rep. John Bennett embarrasses himself and the state again

Adam Soltani: Rep. Bennett’s behavior puts Oklahomans at risk

Anti-Muslim Oklahoma legislator calls for removal of mosques

Legislator requires Muslims who want to see him at Capitol to answer questions, including 'Do you beat your wife?'

State representative brands CAIR-OK, its director and a local imam as terrorists

Oklahoma lawmaker John Bennett doubles down on anti-Muslim vitriol at tea party event

Rep. John Bennett stands behind 'threat of Islam' statements at Sallisaw Republican meeting

Video from October 2014: Rep. John Bennett calls Islam 'a cancer' during town hall meeting

OK Rep. John Bennett speaks out against Islam during a town hall meeting in Muskogee

Tulsa-area state legislators and how to contact them

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News