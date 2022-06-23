Another election cycle shows 'party switching' in Oklahoma holds little sway

Every recent election cycle brings speculation that frustrated Democrats (or independents) in large numbers are migrating to the Republican Party in order to influence the GOP primary.

With every election cycle comes scant evidence that that has happened.

To be sure, far more Democrats are switching to Republican than vice versa, but whether they’re switching because they feel more at home in the GOP, think they can swing an election or just want a chance to vote is hard to say.

“If you want a vote that matters, that’s probably in the (Republican) primary,” said University of Oklahoma political science professor Michael Crespin, director of OU’s Carl Albert Center.

Crespin is himself a “switcher.” He wants to vote in Tuesday’s Republican U.S. Senate primary for Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired term.

Oklahoma has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1990, so the odds are that one of the Republican candidates will be the eventual winner.

The current situation is the exact opposite of a generation or two ago, when Democratic primaries were about all that mattered in Oklahoma.

Now, as then, party registration may have emotional or psychological significance, but as a practical matter it serves only to determine in which primaries an Oklahoman can vote and run.

Still, many find party loyalty — or party antipathy — difficult to set aside for purely practical reasons.

This is illustrated by two measures of registration changes leading up to the primary.

One was a statewide summary, provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board, of registration changes from March 1 to March 30, the deadline to change party affiliation before the primary and runoff elections.

The second was a Tulsa World comparison of Tulsa County voter registrations from January and May, which came up with 1,082 registration changes.

The State Election Board found that 4,196 people changed registrations in March. With a statewide registration of 2.24 million, that’s less than 0.2%.

Of those who switched, 2,260 — 54% — went from Democrat to Republican. In addition, 621 independents and 34 Libertarians switched to Republican, meaning nearly 70% of the changes were to the GOP.

With the Tulsa County data, the World was able to dig a little deeper. In the sample, 49% went to the Republican Party, 34% to independent, 14% to Democrat and 3% to Libertarian.

The most striking aspect of the Tulsa County data, though, was that women accounted for 57% of the switchers — including 63% of Democrats who switched to Republican and 62% of Democrats who switched to independent.

Interestingly enough, women also accounted for 64% of those switching from Republican to Democrat, 62% of all switches to Democrat and 58% of all switches to Republican.

Still, the actual numbers involved are quite small in the big scheme of things — a net Republican gain of 227 out of a total Tulsa County registration of 370,000.

Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman A.J. Ferate and Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said they don’t put any stock in the idea of changing elections by switching parties.

“I just don’t understand that (thinking) process,” said Andrews.

Crespin agreed.

“The literature says it usually doesn’t matter,” he said. “There isn’t enough people to change the outcome. And the other thing is, a decent amount of people, probably the majority, are voting sincerely.

“One option is to find the least desirable candidate and say, ‘Let’s hope they lose the general election.’ But I think most people are thinking, ‘OK, this is a chance to vote for the actual winner. I’m going to vote for the candidate they want to hold the office.’

“Some of these people might want a Democrat to hold the office, but they know that’s not an option. So of the Republicans running, they choose the one they most want.”

Crespin warned against reading into the Tulsa County figures on women changing parties.

“Maybe you might be able to say it’s an abortion issue, but the Republicans all have the same position on abortion, for the most part, so I don’t think you’ll be able to change anything based off of that,” he said. “It could just be women are more attentive.”

Curtis Killman contributed to this story.

