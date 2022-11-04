 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Another $2.5 million in dark money poured into Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign

Spending for Joy Hofmeister, Democrat candidate for Oklahoma governor, by groups that do not have to report donors' identities is now nearly $13 million since Aug. 25 and likely $20 million or more since a "dark money" campaign against Gov. Kevin Stitt began.

Independent expenditures of more than $2.5 million on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister have been reported to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission since Monday.

The spending for Hofmeister by groups that do not have to report donors' identities is now approaching $13 million just since Aug. 25 and is likely $20 million or more since the "dark money" campaign against Stitt began.

With the Nov. 8 general election days away, Hofmeister and her allies are trying to deny Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt a second term, with most polls showing a close race.

No sitting Oklahoma governor seeking re-election has been defeated since David Hall lost the 1974 Democratic primary in 1974.

The sources of the money lined up against Stitt and for Hofmeister, the sitting state superintendent of public instruction who switched from Republican to Democrat last year after a series of run-ins with the governor, are unclear, but Stitt has made quite a few people upset during his time in office.

The list includes educators, Indian tribes, medical professionals, some veterans groups and homeowners with property in the way of an ambitious turnpike-building program.

His administration is also under scrutiny for its handling of COVID relief funds, a contract to rebuild state park restaurants and cronyism claims.

The anonymous spending on Hofmeister's behalf, though, has given Stitt an opening to claim she is a frontwoman for shadowy "special interests."

Perhaps ironically, the flood of untraceable funds directed at Stitt is the result of the so-called "Citizens United" lawsuit originally brought by Republicans to aid in high-dollar fundraising.

The latest round of independent expenditures on Hofmeister's behalf includes $832,000 from Imagine This Oklahoma, almost $710,000 from Oklahoma's Children, Our Future and $482,000 from The Oklahoma Project.

All three have previously reported large expenditures on Hofmeister's behalf, including a total of almost $9.5 million last month.

The only new independent expenditure report for Stitt was $25,500 by the Republican Governors' Association, which had previously reported spending $1.6 million on his behalf.

Declaring that "dark money erodes public trust," President Joe Biden called on Congress to support an election transparency bill now before the Senate that would require Super PACS and other groups spending money in elections to disclose donors who give at least $10,000 during an election cycle. The legislation, called the Disclose Act, would also ban domestic corporations with significant foreign control from spending money in U.S. elections. Speaking from the White House Roosevelt Room, Biden urged Senators to support the bill, warning, "there's much too much money that flows in the shadows to influence our elections," including foreign money. "Dark money has become so common in our politics. I believe sunlight is the best disinfectant," he added. The House has already passed the legislation and a Senate vote is expected this week. But Republicans have threatened to block the measure from passing. "And I acknowledge, it's an issue for both parties, but here's the key difference. Democrats in the Congress support more openness and accountability. Republicans in Congress so far don't. So far don't. I hope they'll come around," Biden said.

