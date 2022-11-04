Another $2.5 million in dark money poured into Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign

Independent expenditures of more than $2.5 million on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister have been reported to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission since Monday.

The spending for Hofmeister by groups that do not have to report donors' identities is now approaching $13 million just since Aug. 25 and is likely $20 million or more since the "dark money" campaign against Stitt began.

With the Nov. 8 general election days away, Hofmeister and her allies are trying to deny Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt a second term, with most polls showing a close race.

No sitting Oklahoma governor seeking re-election has been defeated since David Hall lost the 1974 Democratic primary in 1974.

The sources of the money lined up against Stitt and for Hofmeister, the sitting state superintendent of public instruction who switched from Republican to Democrat last year after a series of run-ins with the governor, are unclear, but Stitt has made quite a few people upset during his time in office.

The list includes educators, Indian tribes, medical professionals, some veterans groups and homeowners with property in the way of an ambitious turnpike-building program.

His administration is also under scrutiny for its handling of COVID relief funds, a contract to rebuild state park restaurants and cronyism claims.

The anonymous spending on Hofmeister's behalf, though, has given Stitt an opening to claim she is a frontwoman for shadowy "special interests."

Perhaps ironically, the flood of untraceable funds directed at Stitt is the result of the so-called "Citizens United" lawsuit originally brought by Republicans to aid in high-dollar fundraising.

The latest round of independent expenditures on Hofmeister's behalf includes $832,000 from Imagine This Oklahoma, almost $710,000 from Oklahoma's Children, Our Future and $482,000 from The Oklahoma Project.

All three have previously reported large expenditures on Hofmeister's behalf, including a total of almost $9.5 million last month.

The only new independent expenditure report for Stitt was $25,500 by the Republican Governors' Association, which had previously reported spending $1.6 million on his behalf.