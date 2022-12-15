 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Among Inhofe's final votes was a 'yes' on a bill named for him

  Updated
Not many members of Congress get to cast one of their final votes on major legislation named for themselves, but U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe essentially capped nearly 60 years in elected office by doing just that late Thursday.

The James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act passed the Senate 83-11 Thursday evening and goes on to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it.

"This is the most significant vote of the year," Inhofe said in presenting the bill. "The way it turned out is really good."

Speaking by phone Thursday morning, Inhofe called the measure "my ticket to go home."

Exactly when that ticket will be punched is unclear. Still on the board is an omnibus funding bill that would require a vote before the current session — and with it Inhofe's career — ends. That vote is thought likely to occur next week.

Inhofe, who began his political career with election to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 1966, will be replaced in the 118th Congress, which begins Jan. 3, by current 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin.

The 88-year-old Inhofe did not sound particularly wistful or reflective Thursday morning as he discussed his namesake bill or the prospect of retirement.

"My wife, Kay, and I have been married for 63 years," Inhofe said. "We want to do more enjoyable things in the next 63 years."

But Inhofe said retirement from office does not mean retirement from public life.

"Oh, yeah. Sure I will," he said when asked whether he'll remain visible in the state.

Inhofe qualified that by acknowledging that he sometimes struggles with the lasting effects of COVID-19, but he said, "I am going to get over it." 

Inhofe declared himself pleased with his namesake legislation, saying it includes "a lot of conservative wins" and leaves the state's five military installations "in good shape" for his exit.

The bill actually includes two components near and dear to Inhofe throughout his 36 years in Congress: the annual military spending authorization and the latest Water Resources Development Act. Inhofe oversaw earlier versions of WRDA during his years as chairman and ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

WRDA includes elements related to Arkansas River basin flood control and development and the maintenance and improvement of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

Asked how he felt about his last National Defense Authorization Act being named for him, Inhofe said, "Well, it's not my idea. It's not something I seek. It's not that big of a deal — I hate to say that, though, because it is. It's the defense authorization bill.

"It means a lot to me."

After 35 years in Congress, Oklahoma’s high-ranking and longest-serving member is retiring effective Jan. 3.
Inhofe

 Tulsa World file

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

