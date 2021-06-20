Amid fuss over other states' election law changes, Oklahoma said to 'strike a good balance'

"It's a little bit of both," said University of Tulsa political scientist Matt Hindman.

Hindman noted that states such as Oregon and Colorado, with relatively few barriers to voting and elections done mostly by mail, avoided the scrutiny applied to more restrictive states such as Arizona and Georgia, which happened to have highly competitive presidential and U.S. Senate contests.

"State election laws make a difference," Hindman said. "If it's easier to vote, more people are going to vote. Maybe not millions more in a state like Oklahoma, but maybe tens of thousands more."

One thing Oklahoma seems to do exceptionally well, almost everyone seems to agree, is conduct the actual elections. That's the result of several factors, but underlying much of it is that the simple act of voting at local polling places is easier in Oklahoma than in many of the states with controversial elections.

"If you have a spare half-hour on Election Day, it's probably safe to go vote, get in and out, and get back to work," said Hindman.