 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All 101 state House members to help with Oklahoma redistricting

All 101 state House members to help with Oklahoma redistricting

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
State caption Newsok

The Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Monday, March 16, 2020. CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - All Oklahoma House legislators will be involved in the chamber’s redistricting process through eight regional subcommittees, House leadership announced Monday.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, announced the regional subcommittees will seek citizen input on how House legislative districts should look for the next decade.

The committees that are largely led by Republicans will create regional maps after reviewing public recommendations made through town hall meetings, citizen surveys and online submissions.

The bipartisan House Redistricting Committee, chaired by Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, will review the regional maps and create a statewide map during the 2021 legislative session. House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, will serve as the committee's vice chairs.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News