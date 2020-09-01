All 101 state House members to help with Oklahoma redistricting

OKLAHOMA CITY - All Oklahoma House legislators will be involved in the chamber’s redistricting process through eight regional subcommittees, House leadership announced Monday.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, announced the regional subcommittees will seek citizen input on how House legislative districts should look for the next decade.
The committees that are largely led by Republicans will create regional maps after reviewing public recommendations made through town hall meetings, citizen surveys and online submissions.
The bipartisan House Redistricting Committee, chaired by Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, will review the regional maps and create a statewide map during the 2021 legislative session. House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, will serve as the committee's vice chairs.
