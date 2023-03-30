OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Thursday sent the House a teacher pay raise bill and a tax credit measure for parents who send their children to private schools or educate them at home.

But the bills face an uncertain future in the House.

The bills, as passed by the Senate, will not pass the House, said Daniel Seitz, a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

He said there is room for negotiation.

The Senate took two education bills authored by McCall and gutted them, replacing his language with the upper chamber’s proposals.

"We think the House plan framework is the only plan that will pass the House," Seitz said.

House Bill 1935 would allow a refundable tax credit of up to $7,500 for those who send a child to private school and $1,000 for a family that educates a child at home. The measure has a $250,000 income cap.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the income cap was needed to secure approval in the Senate.

Treat said nearly every state that has started a tax credit or education savings account has an income cap.

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, said a family making $250,000 does not need “a cash advance from the government.”

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, called the measure a “taxpayer giveaway” and “reckless.” The bill has no real accountability, she said.

Treat said the measure would infuse competition and new ideas and would empower parents to do what is best for their children.

For too many families, a private school option is out of reach, he said. The bill would make private schools more accessible, he said.

Kirt pointed out that the bill's projected fiscal impact on the state, nearly $99 million, aligns with the number of Oklahoma families that have already opted for private school or home school.

The Senate also passed House Bill 2775, which would provide raises ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 for teachers based on their years of experience.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said the average would be $5,300 per teacher.

Pugh said it would be the second-largest teacher pay raise in the state's history.

The measure would provide $500 million for raises and for increasing funds going through the state aid formula.

It also would provide $30 million to a grant program for qualitative bonus pay for eligible teachers and support employees based on criteria developed by the local school board.

A district could provide bonuses of up to $5,000 to no more than 10% of its eligible teachers and support employees.

