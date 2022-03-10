After eight years, T.W. Shannon ready for one more race

OKLAHOMA CITY — In some ways, the past week has been a scramble for T.W. Shannon.

But it's also a moment on which the former Oklahoma speaker of the House of Representatives has been waiting for eight years.

"Since 2014, I knew there was another race in me," said Shannon, who announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate during a news conference at the First Americans Museum on Thursday afternoon.

This will be Shannon's second try for the Senate, in both cases under somewhat unusual circumstances.

Eight years ago, Shannon gave up the speaker's chair to enter the Republican primary to replace Sen. Tom Coburn, who had submitted his resignation in February, effective the following January.

Shannon wound up losing to then-Congressman James Lankford in a runoff.

The circumstances are similar this time. Sen. Jim Inhofe resigned last month, effective next January, allowing the state to conduct a special election series concurrent with the regular election calendar.

But while that aspect of the election is the same, Shannon said that, politically, "there is a completely different dynamic."

Part of that different dynamic is former President Donald Trump.

Such is Trump's perceived effect on Republican voters that just about every GOP candidate invokes his name and the America First slogan he retrieved from the scrap pile of catchy phrases with disreputable histories.

Shannon did the same. He told the audience of supporters and campaign workers he talked to Trump and Trump associate Kelly Anne Conway on Wednesday.

Later, Shannon called Conway a consultant to his campaign; Stephanie Alexander, an Oklahoma City consultant who held high-ranking positions in Trump's campaigns, is also on Shannon's team.

The "America First Agenda," Shannon said, is a must.

But when asked how he plans to differentiate his Trump connections from those of the other GOP candidates claiming ties to the former president, Shannon changed directions.

"All I know is you have to run your own campaign," he said. "You have to listen. People around the country are hurting."

Shannon, 44, joins a field that already includes 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, former Inhofe chief of staff Luke Holland and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.

Others, including 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, are considering the short-season campaign leading to the June 28 GOP primary and a possible August runoff.

No Democrat or other non-Republican candidate has surfaced.

Shannon gained at least one-high profile endorsement on Thursday — Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby.

"I support him 100%," said Anoatubby, who attended the announcement. "We're excited about it. He has all the capability and background to do the job."

Although Shannon is known as Oklahoma's first and only African American speaker of the House, he may be more popular and have more influence with the Chickasaws and other American Indians.

Shannon is a Chickasaw citizen and has been chief executive officer of the Chickasaw's wholly owned bank.

In his announcement speech, Shannon laid down a traditional Republican marker that transcends Trump: defense of capitalism and free enterprise.

"The real reason I'm running for the Senate is the importance of capitalism," he said. "There is a generation of citizens who believe it is a cruel, racist system that benefits only a few.

"There is a narrative that if you look like me and you're born in America, the system does not work for you," he said.

"That's a lie."

