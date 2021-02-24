 Skip to main content
Additional federal funding approved for Oklahomans after historic storm

Crews work on a broken waterline at 21st Street and Maplewood Avenue in Tulsa on Feb. 19. The additional federal funding approved Wednesday delivers FEMA public assistance to municipalities, counties and tribes in all 77 Oklahoma counties for infrastructure repairs and other costs associated with the recent winter storms.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. has approved additional federal funding for Oklahomans after historic winter storms lingered in the state earlier this month, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday evening.

The additional funding delivers Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance to municipalities, counties and tribes in all 77 Oklahoma counties for infrastructure repairs and other costs associated with the storm, state officials said.

Additionally, individual assistance for homeowners, renters and business owners affected by the storm was approved for 16 counties: Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, LeFlore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner.

Stitt said the state will ask that more counties be added to the individual assistance declaration and asked Oklahomans to continue reporting their winter storm damage to damage.ok.gov if their county has not been approved for individual assistance already.

