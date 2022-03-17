Ad targets Gov. Kevin Stitt over commutation of alleged killer's earlier prison sentence

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection is being targeted by ads that tie the governor to a man who is accused of killing three people after being set free from prison.

“I don’t get it,” a man says into the camera. “Judges lock bad guys up. Gov. Stitt lets them out. Lawrence Anderson was a really bad guy, and Stitt knew it. He let him out anyway.”

Stitt approved Anderson's release in 2019 as part of a mass commutation of offenders sentenced for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes. The governor has since asked for an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation probe of Anderson's release.

After his release, Anderson was charged in Grady County in connection with the murders of Andrea Blankenship, his uncle Leon Pye and Pye’s 4-year-old granddaughter, Kaeos Yates.

Anderson is alleged to have cooked Blankenship's heart and tried to feed it to his family members, who refused and were killed.

The February 2021 homicides took place in Chickasha, just after Anderson had been released from prison.

Craig Blankenship, Andrea’s former father-in-law, said Anderson was not qualified to be released in the first place.

Anderson has a lengthy record going back to 2011 that includes several cases of possession of a controlled, dangerous substance with intent to distribute, as well as violent crimes that include pointing a firearm, firearms charges and domestic abuse, according to records.

The Pardon and Parole Board’s actions in recommending his release are being reviewed by an Oklahoma County grand jury.

Andrea Blankenship’s children have filed a claim against the state, Craig Blankenship said.

Some of the ads featuring the Anderson case are being sponsored by Conservative Voice of America. Mike Cys, the group’s president, did not respond to a request for comment but has a statement on the group's website about the ads.

In the statement, Cys said the organization has launched a major statewide investment to hold Stitt accountable.

The organization describes itself as a nonpartisan, nonprofit social welfare organization. As such, it does not have to reveal its donors.

“Oklahomans are being inundated by more lies from special interest groups who aren’t being transparent about their intentions or their donors,” said Donelle Harder, Stitt’s campaign manager.

“Gov. Stitt’s commitment to lead as a conservative political outsider is clearly upsetting some big bosses out there who feel threatened by his unwavering agenda to represent all 4 million Oklahomans, to fight for law and order and fairness in our justice system, and to deliver the promised Oklahoma Turnaround with historic economic achievements,” Harder continued.

Joy Hofmeister’s gubernatorial campaign is not involved with any independent group targeting Stitt, said her campaign manager, Brigette Zorn. Hofmeister, the current state school superintendent, switched parties to Democrat from Republican to run against Stitt.

Craig Blankenship said he has no connection to the ads or the group sponsoring them.

He said he reached out several times to speak with Stitt about the commutation but that the governor did not respond.

“I am a Republican and have voted Republican all my life,” Blankenship said. “I will vote for a Democrat before I will vote for him, and I will tell you this: As we get closer to the election season, if there is some opponent of his who wants to borrow my services and my family to make an appearance in an ad, we will — just to put human faces on it.”

Andrea Blankenship’s son, Hayden Blankenship, said he has experienced depression since the death of his mother, whom he described a strong woman who taught him to never give up.

“Some people really didn’t do their job and look into the people they were letting out,” he said.

Another ad, sponsored by People for Opportunity, touts Stitt’s record on public safety.

The ad says bipartisan reform has cut crime and recidivism and that under Stitt’s administration, prison overcrowding has been reduced, while people who commit low-level crimes are put into treatment.

Video: Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks in 2019 after state Pardon and Parole Board approves record number of commutations

