Activist wants statewide vote on law that protects motorists fleeing riot

OKLAHOMA CITY — A local activist wants Oklahoma voters to weigh in on a new law that would grant immunity to motorists who unintentionally injure or kill people in certain situations.

Joshua Harris-Till, the Oklahoma leader of Young Democrats of America, is launching a referendum petition to try to force a statewide vote on a law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week.

To qualify the question for a statewide vote, Harris-Till and supporters of the effort would have to collect nearly 60,000 signatures in 90 days. By Monday afternoon, more than 500 people had signed up to help circulate petitions and collect signatures, Harris-Till said.

Signature-gathering has not yet begun.