About 100,000 Oklahomans will see an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits

“Right now, I think it is sort of a stop-gap measure and we will still need Congress to act for another stimulus package, especially in states like Oklahoma,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

While Oklahoma businesses technically can be open, a high number of COVID-19 cases is preventing some people from frequenting those businesses, she said.

“Even though they are open, a lot of people and businesses are still suffering, so we still need that federal help,” Virgin said.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said the business climate in the state is improving.

“Right now, I am encouraged,” Thompson said.

He said he does not believe that an additional stimulus package is needed.

“I feel like jobs are out there and as long as we are providing those type of unemployment benefits, people are not going back to work,” Thompson said.

Charlie Hannema, a spokesman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, said that “the governor is pleased to see Oklahomans receiving the additional benefits from the LWA program and is grateful for the hard work of OESC employees to update their system to process these payments."