Abortion providers ask Oklahoma Supreme Court to put three laws on hold

Of the four Oklahoma centers providing abortions, one will have no eligible physician and three others will lose half of their doctors, dramatically limiting access, the suit says.

No medical reason exists for requiring an OB-GYN-certified doctor to perform the abortion, the filing says.

The other two measures restrict access to medication abortions under elements the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and in some cases the U.S. Supreme Court, has already struck down, according to the filing.

The bills putting restrictions on medication abortions also violate the constitutional requirement that bills contain one subject, the filing says.

“The State’s intent is clear — to limit and prohibit abortion access in any conceivable way,” according to the filing.

The case initially was filed Sept. 2 in Oklahoma County District Court and challenged five abortion laws that were enacted last session.

On Oct. 4, Truong heard arguments on the plaintiffs’ request to put all five of the measures on hold pending the outcome of the case.

Truong put injunctions on two of the new laws but declined to put three of the five on hold.