Abortion poll: Most Oklahoma voters don't want total ban

Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he will sign any pro-life bill because of how Oklahomans feel about the issue, but 55% of Oklahoma voters surveyed about abortion did not want a total ban. Nearly half of the Republican responders said they would support a total ban, but 40% of the Republicans surveyed would not.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Less than one-third of Oklahoma voters want a ban on all abortions and only Republicans are deeply divided on the question, according to a poll taken before the state Legislature approved bills this year aimed at shutting down most abortions.

The poll, taken by Amber Integrated in December of 500 registered Oklahoma voters, shows 31% would support a total ban on abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

