Abortion poll: Most Oklahoma voters don't want total ban

OKLAHOMA CITY — Less than one-third of Oklahoma voters want a ban on all abortions and only Republicans are deeply divided on the question, according to a poll taken before the state Legislature approved bills this year aimed at shutting down most abortions.
The poll, taken by Amber Integrated in December of 500 registered Oklahoma voters, shows 31% would support a total ban on abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Republicans were reluctant to criticize Gov. Stitt directly, but Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said: “I hope all Oklahomans are taking note of the fact that the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate have sent a clear signal that Governor Stitt shouldn’t be responsible for Oklahoma tax dollars.”
HB 4327, which allows lawsuits against abortion providers at any point after fertilization, is similar to one enacted by Texas a year ago, except the Texas law makes abortion illegal after six weeks of pregnancy.
Students would be required to use the restroom that corresponds with the sex listed on their birth certificate. Schools that fail to comply could lose up to 5% of their state funding, and parents could sue schools that don't comply.
If signed by Gov. Stitt, House Bill 1933, by Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, would tie weeks of unemployment eligibility to average unemployment claims statewide: the fewer the claims, the fewer weeks of unemployment benefits.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives moved closer to its goal of comprehensive medical marijuana reform with the passage of six additional bills on Thursday, including a substantial hike in the cost of most commercial licenses.
House Bill 3232, passed by both legislative chambers, essentially would instruct state officials to ignore "any federal law, regulation, order, or other official action" that "seeks to substantially modify or supersede any (state) voter registration or election administration laws" in the conduct of state and local elections.
Lawmakers vacated the Capitol after shipping the fiscal year 2023 spending and appropriations bills and a stack of other legislation to Gov. Kevin Stitt's second-floor office, but they will be back next week, one way or the other.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he will sign any pro-life bill because of how Oklahomans feel about the issue, but 55% of Oklahoma voters surveyed about abortion did not want a total ban. Nearly half of the Republican responders said they would support a total ban, but 40% of the Republicans surveyed would not.