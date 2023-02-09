OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Thursday passed a bill that would clarify exceptions to the state’s ban on abortion, including exceptions in certain cases of rape or incest as well as in medical emergencies.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed Senate Bill 834, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville.

Under the measure, a rape would have to be reported to law enforcement before the woman could have an abortion for that reason.

Tamya Cox-Toure, ACLU Oklahoma executive director, said her organization doesn't support Daniels' bill due to the reporting requirement. “The majority (of rapes) are not reported for a whole host of reasons,” she said.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, questioned why the reporting requirement was needed.

Oklahoma ranks ninth in sexual assault and rape, and “rape is the most under-reported crime not only in Oklahoma but in the country,” she said.

In addition, one in three high school girls will be sexually assaulted before they graduate, Hicks said.

Last year, lawmakers passed a near-total ban on abortion, as well as other laws restricting abortion. Confusion resulted as a result of the number of new laws and their exceptions.

Daniels said most of the exceptions in her new bill are already in law but need clarification and uniformity.

“The goal is to save as many unborn lives as possible but allow for some exceptions that are widely welcomed by the general public even though rarely used,” Daniels said.

Under SB 834, one exception to the ban would be a medical emergency that necessitates an immediate abortion to avert the mother's death or for which a delay would create serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.

Contraception, in vitro fertilization and the removal of an ectopic pregnancy would not be prohibited, according to the measure.

The removal of a dead unborn fetus or embryo whose death was caused by miscarriage or spontaneous abortion also would not be prohibited, according to the measure.

