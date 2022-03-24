 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abby Broyles drops out of congressional race, undergoing treatment

  Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY — Democrat Abby Broyles dropped out of the 5th District congressional race on Thursday, saying she was undergoing mental health treatment after an incident last month in which she got intoxicated and insulted young girls at a slumber party.

From 2020: Abby Broyles challenges Inhofe to debates

