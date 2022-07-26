AARP seeks moratorium on utility rate increases

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is being asked to put a moratorium on additional utility rate increases.

Sean Voskuhl, AARP state director, sent the three members of the panel a letter on Monday seeking the moratorium.

In the past year, utility companies have made multiple requests for the commission to raise the amount people pay monthly for their utilities, Voskuhl said.

He said rate payers have seen hikes due to the extended severe cold snap in February 2021 as well as actual rate increases.

“I think 2022 has been a difficult year for customers with rate increases, higher energy costs, a hot summer and more usage,” Voskuhl said. “It is sort of the trifecta of high utility bills for some customers. It seems there is no end in sight.”

The commission does have the ability to enact a moratorium, he said.

It also can order a temporary ban on all or any disconnections, he said.

“I have watched with dismay as our state’s large investor-owned utilities have treated our hardworking Oklahomans like their own personal piggy bank — all to maintain their significant profits,” said Jim Randall, AARP state volunteer president.

Seniors, especially those on fixed incomes, are struggling to buy food and medicine while families are figuring out how to afford back-to-school clothes and supplies, he said.

“Small businesses are facing rising costs and supply shortages,” Randall said. “All of these people who are struggling are making sacrifices to make ends meet.

"It’s time for our large investor-owned utilities to halt the excessive increases and do the same. Enough is enough.”

Chairman Dana Murphy is reviewing the letter for a reply, said Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Area utility companies issued statements in response to the call for a moratorium.

Oklahoma Natural Gas currently has a performance-based rate case before the commission that is an annual filing required by a commission-approved tariff, said Liza Steger, ONG spokeswoman.

The rate increase would allow ONG to make system improvements and cover operating costs to keep serving all Oklahomans effectively and reliably, she said.

“We are also following the direction of the Oklahoma Legislature and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in securing bonds to recover costs from the February 2021 winter storm,” Steger said. “As established by the Legislature, this securitization process will help Oklahomans significantly save on their bills for years to come.”

Wayne Greene, a spokesman for Public Service Company of Oklahoma, said the electricity utility recognizes the importance of providing affordable service and reliable, resilient energy for the health, safety and economic well-being of customers.

“There is a process for ensuring the company prudently balances reliability and affordability for all customers,” Greene said. “AARP is an active participant in those processes, which are decided transparently on the basis of evidence and facts.”

A statement from OG&E says the company understands the impact of rising energy costs on customers and remains committed to a record of providing affordable rates.

The electric company’s “rates are the second lowest in the nation with residential rates around 30 percent below the national average,” the statement says. Adjusted for inflation, the rates are lower than they were 10 years ago, it continues.

The company “understands that surging inflation can be challenging for families and business alike and we remain committed to providing affordable, reliable, and resilient service to our customers during these trying times,” the statement said.​