'A very joyful moment': Medicaid expansion takes effect in Oklahoma

Carmen Forman The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than a decade of fierce debate about whether Oklahoma should expand Medicaid, the Sooner State on Thursday became the 37th state to implement Medicaid expansion and offer health benefits to more low-income residents.
To apply for Medicaid
Go to MySoonercare.org or call the SoonerCare Helpline at 800-987-7767.
Tags
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.