'A great day' as Senate panel rejects plan to close VA hospital in Muskogee

After supporters collected more than 17,000 signatures to keep a Veterans Affairs hospital open in Muskogee, a U.S. Senate committee has rejected plans to close it, officials confirmed Wednesday.

In a bipartisan statement from the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, senators set aside cost-saving recommendations to close several VA facilities nationwide, including the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Muskogee.

The recommendations “would put veterans in both rural and urban areas at a disadvantage, which is why we are announcing that this process does not have our support and will not move forward,” the panel said.

Nonetheless, a “Save the VA Rally” rally will go ahead as scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday near the Muskogee Civic Center. But instead of a protest, the rally will become a celebration, said Don Nichols, a retired VA employee and Vietnam veteran who spearheaded the campaign to save the hospital.

“We want to say ‘thank you’ to all the people who helped us and to folks all across eastern Oklahoma who came to our aid,” Nichols said. “It’s been just an amazing outpouring of support from literally every county in eastern Oklahoma.”

The petition drive began in March after a reorganization study recommended closing the facility in Muskogee when a new VA hospital opens in downtown Tulsa a few years from now. Muskogee offers a more central location for rural patients across much of the state, Nichols said.

“It’s a great day for us,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs didn’t comment directly on the Senate’s move but renewed calls to increase spending on infrastructure.

Nationwide, the median age of the VA’s hospitals is nearly 60 years old, said Melissa Bryant, the department’s acting assistant secretary for Public and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“President Biden has insisted that our veterans in the 21st century should not be forced to receive care in early 20th century buildings,” Bryant said, noting that the administration requested nearly $20 billion in new VA infrastructure spending last year.

