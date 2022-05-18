$9.84B budget package advances in Oklahoma Legislature

Legislative leaders brushed aside complaints that their $9.84 billion budget proposal is too light on common education funding and tax relief and moved the entire package, consisting of almost 30 bills, a step closer to final approval on Wednesday.

With relative ease, about half the bills passed the House of Representatives and the other half the Senate. They next switch chambers, with final approval expected Friday.

The key measure is Senate Bill 1040, known as the general appropriations bill. It sets out the allocations for each state agency receiving appropriations.

The Senate took it up Wednesday, passing it 34-13 despite concerns from Democrats that not enough money went to education and other areas while a considerable amount is going into savings.

“This is a budget of missed opportunities,” said Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City. “Instead of investing in our state’s most urgent needs, including education, health care and infrastructure, this budget leaves $2.6 billion on the table. This will hurt Oklahomans now and in the future.”

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said the state needs to have ample savings during economic downturns.

He said the budget covers the increased costs for teachers benefits.

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, criticized the $75 tax rebate for singles and $150 for couples.

“Oklahomans deserve a budget that is more responsive to the needs they have today,” she said. “Today, a majority of Oklahomans face difficulty meeting their usual household expenses. They do not need $75 in December.”

The other budget-related bills carry special appropriations — such as the $182 million to pay for the rebates — or spending limitations for individual agencies.

Spending limitations are essentially instructions to agencies about how the Legislature wants appropriations spent.

For instance, the Department of Education's spending limits bill — House Bill 4465 — includes more than two dozen specific items, ranging from certification bonuses to curricular and training programs.

The limitations were among some of the complaints lodged by representatives, most of them Democrats, who said educators, not legislators, should determine curriculum.

The major complaint, though, was that common ed received only a 0.54% bump in a year when overall spending increased 9.7%.

Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who as the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee chairman for education carried the bill, replied, "To be honest, no," when asked if any attempt was made to lower class sizes in accordance with 30-year-old state law.

"In my conversation with the education community, that was not a priority of theirs," McBride said. "I think next year will be a good year, as well, and this will be something we can address."

"Did I hear you properly, that achieving (class size mandates) is a foreseeable, achievable possibility for the future?" asked Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa.

"You did," said McBride.

Randy Krehbiel Staff Writer I have been with the Tulsa World since 1979. I'm a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. I primarily cover government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365