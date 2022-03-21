80% of applicants failed to qualify for Oklahoma's $1,200 'Return to Work' job incentive

A state program designed to lure employees off unemployment and back into the workforce last summer drew over 50,000 applications from workers hoping to snag the extra $1,200 offered.

But problems with most of the applications led to more than 8-in-10 applications being rejected for various reasons, according to state officials.

The result was that out of those 50,000 applications, about 8,000 were approved for the $1,200 “Return to Work” incentive offered by the state to workers returning to the labor force last summer.

While the incentive program has ended, some claims on appeal could still receive the benefit if successful, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

The launch of the program came as state officials called an early end to a temporary federal program that provided the unemployed an additional $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefits.

The federal program, which began as a $600 per person weekly benefit to unemployed workers, was scheduled to end nationwide by Sept. 6.

The state incentive program was funded through COVID-19 federal stimulus dollars, officials said at the time.

About 90,000 workers were receiving the $300 weekly federal benefit when the program was announced in May.

While the unemployment rate was relatively low when the program was announced, it has declined more in recent months.

When the return-to-work incentive was announced on May 17, the state unemployment rate was 4.4%.

The Oklahoma unemployment rate in January — the latest available figure — was 2.7%, ranking it tied with Montana for the fifth lowest rate in the nation for that month.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt credits the end of the $300 per week federal benefit with helping to drive down the state unemployment rate.

“I think overall the decision to end benefits in June actually contributed to where we are now, more so than the back-to-work incentive,” Zumwalt said.

Zumwalt touted the state’s recovery since the throes of the pandemic, noting that the state in December was third in the nation for unemployment rate at 2.8%.

“We’re also ranked third for our recovery after our pandemic,” Zumwalt said.

“So whether the back-to-work incentive was a part of that and played a major role or a minor role I think is probably up for debate,” Zumwalt said. “That was the first time we had done something like that, and it took an innovative approach to try to solve a problem that the state had never encountered with the pandemic.”

The return-to-work program was designed to make $1,200 grants to people who received unemployment benefits during at least one of the first two weeks in May and subsequently worked six consecutive weeks on a new job.

The first payments to qualified participants went out in July.

But by then the agency had already disallowed 90% of the applications because the applicants had not received unemployment benefits during the first two weeks of May, officials said at the time.

Others were rejected because of blurry paystub photos or because the information provided did not match applicants’ pay stubs.

A state senator said she was not surprised by the results of the incentive.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, hosted an interim study in September conducted by the Senate Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee.

The group looked for reasons many workers were staying on the sidelines even as the economy improved.

“Even ending federal pandemic benefits early, it didn’t push people back into the workforce because they had unmet needs,” Hicks said.

“What we were able to see with the interim study was that ultimately folks were making the decision to either stay out of work because of child care or because of an unsafe work environment,” Hicks said.

Many parents are having difficulty finding stable, affordable child care, or in some cases, any child care, she said.

Hicks said several child care deserts are across the state.

“That’s one of the issues that we need to fix first before expecting people to go back to work,” she said.

When it was mentioned that Oklahoma has one of lowest unemployment rates in the nation, Hicks she believes unemployment rate figures for the state are “artificially low.”

“I think it shows most people are working two and three different jobs just to make ends meet,” she said.

