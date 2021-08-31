500 members of the Oklahoma National Guard headed to Louisiana

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard will begin transporting 500 members to Louisiana on Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on Sunday.

In addition, more than 150 Oklahoma responders are deployed to assist Louisiana with search and rescue, sheltering and emergency response, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office said.

Members of the Oklahoma National Guard will focus on route clearance, security, levee reinforcement and general support operations.

“This is what the National Guard is for,” said Col. Bob Walter, commander of the Oklahoma National Guard Joint Task Force, made up of members of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard. “Our organization is proud to help our neighbors in need, just as we did for both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey, and just as other states have done for us.”

The men and women will be on the ground for at least a week, said Maj. Kristin Tschetter, Oklahoma National Guard public affairs officer.

“Oklahoma’s emergency response teams are some of the best in the nation,” Stitt said. “I applaud all of the state and local partners that are assisting Louisiana as it recovers from this storm.