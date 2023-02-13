OKLAHOMA CITY — Roughly 300,000 Oklahomans will lose Medicaid coverage in the coming months after the end of a public health emergency that was tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting April 30, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority will begin disenrolling Medicaid recipients who no longer qualify for the government health benefits.

As part of a federal public health emergency that was first declared in March 2020, states were required to provide continuous coverage to keep Medicaid recipients insured during the pandemic. The public health emergency will end May 11.

More than 1.3 million Oklahomans qualified for Medicaid as of December.

Typically, the Health Care Authority would disenroll some Medicaid recipients each month. In most of those cases, a person's income would increase and they would no longer be eligible for the insurance benefits intended for low-income residents.

To qualify for Medicaid, a family of four must earn less than $38,304 annually. An individual must make less than $18,768 annually.

The first group of people to be disenrolled from Oklahoma's Medicaid program, called SoonerCare, will be Oklahomans who have an income above the federal poverty level, have no children younger than 5 on SoonerCare and already have other health insurance. Then the Health Care Authority will disenroll Medicaid recipients who no longer meet the eligibility requirements but don't have health insurance coverage on file.

The agency estimates that it will take about nine months to disenroll all of the ineligible Medicaid recipients. The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will go through a similar process to disenroll ineligible Medicaid recipients who are aged, blind or disabled.

“The agency understands the importance of a thoughtful strategy to limit coverage gaps particularly for those higher risk individuals currently utilizing services," Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett said in a news release. “We have support plans in place, as well as strong community leaders who are ready to help guide members into finding other resources for health care coverage.”

The agency will mail several notices to Oklahomans who will lose coverage.

The Affordable Care Act Marketplace will hold a special enrollment period for those who need health insurance due to the end of the public health emergency. That enrollment period will last from March 31 to July 31.