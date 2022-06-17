 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2nd Congressional District Republican candidates digging deep to be competitive

  Updated
Money isn't everything in politics, but it is something.

Of that, the 14 candidates in the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary have been made fully aware.

Operating on short notice because of incumbent Markwayne Mullin's switch to an unexpected Senate race, many CD 2 candidates have had to dig into their own pockets to get their campaigns moving.

In some cases, they've dug deep.

According to preprimary Federal Election Commission reports filed this week, at least nine CD 2 Republicans have put their own money into the race, in amounts ranging from a few thousand dollars to Guy Barker's $770,000.

Barker, a 32-year-old businessman and Quapaw Nation treasurer, has spent nearly $815,000 on the race, far more than anyone else. He's spent almost $620,000 on media alone.

Others with significant investments in their own campaigns include Muskogee pharmacist Chris Schiller ($350,000), state Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee ($245,000), Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee ($210,000), and former legislator John Bennett ($200,000).

How much difference deep pockets make in this crowded primary with no clear favorite will be decided by the voters on June 28.

Contestants in all Oklahoma primaries for federal office were required to file campaign reports by midnight Friday. Any additional contributions between June 8 and the election must be reported within 48 hours.

The other reports produced few surprises.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. James Lankford continued to rake in cash and entered the primary campaign's final weeks with $2.1 million on hand.

His principal opponent, Jackson Lahmeyer, had $65,840. Lahmayer raised a respectable $920,000, but that's still far less than Lankford's $5 million accumulated over nearly 12 years of congressional campaigns.

In the Republican primary for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's unexpired term, Mullin has raised $1.6 million. That includes carryover from his House campaign fund, but not $1 million of his own money he's put into the effort.

Luke Holland, Inhofe's former chief of staff, has also topped $1 million, and he loaned the campaign $200,000 besides.

Candidates for federal office not in primaries were not required to file this week's reports. That includes 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern and his two general election opponents, and most Democrats and independents.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

U.S. Senate (full term)

Candidate;Raised;Cash on hand

James Lankford, R;$5,066,929.97;$2,134,079.94

Jackson Lahmeyer, R;$920,127.03;$65,841.79

Jason Bollinger, D;$87,662.55;$11,796.97

Madison Horn, D;$87,570.45;$8,229.08

Jo Glenn, D;$17,507.00;$2,933.73

Denis Baker, D;$5,651.33;$5,651.33

Did not reach the $5,000 threshold

Joan Farr, R

Not filing or filing unavailable

Arya Azma, D

Brandon Wade, D

Note: Amounts raised do not include candidates' loans to themselves.

U.S. Senate (unexpired term)

Candidate;Raised;Cash on Hand

Markwayne Mullin, R;$1,624,806.46;$1,054,477.81

Luke Holland, R;$1,013,896.37;$520,361.01

T.W. Shannon, R;$810,954.17;$241,796.20

Nathan Dahm, R;$358,859.29;$127,813.74

Randy Grellner, R;$198,874.00;$179,195.87

Alex Gray, R;$197,970.98;$22,331.95

Scott Pruitt, R;$119,738.56;$8,718.36

Did not reach the $5,000 threshold

Adam Holley, R

Not filing or filing not available

Jessica Jean Garrison, R

Laura Moreno, R

Michael Coibion, R

Paul Royse, R

John Tompkins, R

Note: Amounts raised do not include candidates' loans to themselves.

U.S. House of Representatives candidates

Candidate;Raised;Cash on hand

2nd District

Chris Schiller, R;$365,399.59;$87,566.75

Avery Frix, R;$172,036.45;$171,026.16

Marty Quinn, R;$170,861.00;$68,986.03

Dustin Roberts, R;$131,525.95;$63,703.73

Josh Brecheen, R;$118,312.22;$64,179.17

Johnny Teehee, R;$73,702.83;$135,806.71

John Bennett, R;$68,040.00;$221,719.43 

Guy Barker, R;$50,635.42;$6,018.55

Wes Nofire, R;$41,980.00;$112,697.13

David Derby, R;$37,350.00;$27,585.80

3rd District

Frank Lucas, R;$1,158,752.44;$502,362.37

Wade Burleson, R;$237,485.61;$50,075.33

4th District

Tom Cole, R;$1,457,284.92;$1,576,469.89

5th District

Stephanie Bice, R;$1,491,524.71;$987,150.26

Subrina Banks, R;$21,400.00;$5,163.62

Not filing or filing unavailable

Erick Wyatt, R;2nd District

Clint Johnson, R;2nd District

Rhonda Hopkins, R;2nd District

Pamela Gordin, R;2nd District

Stephen Butler, R;3rd District

Frank Blacke, R;3rd District

James Taylor, R;4th District

Note: Amounts raised do not include candidates' loans to themselves.

