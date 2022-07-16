2nd Congressional District candidates offer GOP voters fairly distinct choice in the runoff

Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District race became much clearer on June 28, when the blur of names and faces in the Republican primary shrank from 14 to two.

Those two, state Rep. Avery Frix of Muskogee and former state Sen. Josh Brecheen of Coalgate, offer GOP voters a fairly distinct choice in the Aug. 23 runoff election.

Frix, 28, is all Trump, all the time. And that’s not surprising. The former president remains very popular in the 2nd District.

Frix has also chaired the Oklahoma House Transportation Committee, and is all for spending money on infrastructure in his district.

In 2018, Frix voted for the tax hikes on oil and gas production, fuel, and tobacco products that helped pay for teacher raises.

Brecheen, 43, sounds a lot like his former boss, the late Sen. (and CD 2 representative) Tom Coburn. He is all budget, all the time. More specifically, he’s all about bringing down the national debt.

In 2018, Brecheen voted against the tax increases, instead pushing an alternate plan to pay for teacher raises through cuts primarily to business incentives.

“Ideological differences is where this race is going to be won,” said Brecheen. “My (legislative) voting record says I’m a true conservative. I’m not a campaign conservative. I’m a true conservative.”

For Brecheen, the job is about rooting out the proverbial waste, fraud and abuse. His first choice for committee assignments is Oversight.

“Man, to get on the Oversight Committee, and dive in with the GAO (Government Accountability Office),” he said. “I’m talking about looking at every federal agency under subpoena power and really looking and scrubbing, not just giving lip service to waste, fraud and abuse, but going in there and saying, ‘All right, we all know we have a problem. We all know we’re overspending. Here’s a redundancy. Why don’t we address this.’”

The underlying solution, Brecheen said, is “simplicity” and “Biblical virtue.”

Frix, by comparison, talks about Trump’s “America First” policy and notes Brecheen has been supported by at least $375,000 worth of independent expenditures from the Club for Growth’s School Freedom Fund.

The ultraconservative Club for Growth, as Frix points out, opposed Trump’s 2016 candidacy. The two later made up but have been at odds more recently over some Republican primary candidates.

Frix finished first in the primary but only by about 1 percentage point. His 14.74% is the lowest to date for a first-place primary candidate in a statewide or congressional race nationwide. Five candidates finished within 4 points of the top in the tightly packed field.

“One of the things that set us apart was that we had that ‘America First’ message, that we were unapologetically pro-Trump and supported President Trump 100% of the way,” said Frix, who as House Transportation chairman was largely responsible for getting a stretch of Panhandle highway named for the former chief executive.

Asked if his devotion to Trump will backfire given recent disclosures about the former president’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2020, Capitol riot, Frix demurred.

“We continue to be support President Trump,” said Frix. “We continue to be 100% America First agenda.”

The term “America First” has come under some scrutiny because of its past association with isolationism and, in at least one case, anti-Semitism. Trump’s version plays on the idea that the U.S. government does not always give American interests first priority.

Frix says he’s proud of the fact he is his campaign’s largest donor — $255,000, or more than half the total.

“I’m committed to running my own race and not owing anybody anything,” he said.

Nevertheless, Frix has also benefited from anonymous outside spending — including at least $250,000 to attack Brecheen from a dark money outfit called Fund for a Working Congress.

Another dark money group, American Jobs and Growth PAC, has spent about $130,000 on Frix’s behalf.

Combined, Frix and Brecheen received less than 30% of the primary vote — which means more than 70% voted for someone else. For all practical purposes, the runoff winner will be the one who persuades the majority of that 70% to give him a second look.

Of the other primary candidates, Brecheen says he has endorsements from four — state Sen. Marty Quinn, former state Rep. John Bennett, former state Rep. David Derby and Cherokee Nation council member Wes Nofire. Of those, only Bennett received more than 10% of the vote.

Frix says he has two primary opponent endorsements — Pam Gordon and Clint Johnson, both of whom were in single digits. Frix said he also has the backing of several county sheriffs, including Rogers County’s Scott Walton.

However the votes break, the runoff winner will be a heavy favorite in the Nov. 8 general election against Democrat Naomi Andrews and independent Ben Robinson.

