2 Oklahoma congressmen clash with White House over student loan forgiveness

Two members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation who criticized the Biden administration for forgiving some student loans after their companies benefited from about $4 million in COVID-19 relief were taken to task by the White House this week.

Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate nominee Markwayne Mullin's plumbing enterprises received about $1.4 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern and his wife received about $2.6 million for companies they owned at the time.

All of the loans were forgiven under the terms of the PPP program, which essentially paid employers to keep paying workers during the depths of the pandemic.

The White House began tweeting the PPP amounts received by about a dozen members of Congress, including Hern and Mullin, on Thursday afternoon. This followed critical comments from the two about forgiving the student loans.

“To recap," said Hern's tweet, "in the last two weeks, the ‘Party of the People’ has supercharged the IRS to go after working-class Americans, raised their taxes, and forced them to pay for other people's college degrees.”

The IRS reference is to a provision in recently approved legislation. The administration has put its pledge to step up tax enforcement only for filers with at least $400,000 in income, but Republicans note that provision isn't actually in law.

Mullin called the White House's tweet about him "Another ignorant attack from a career politician who has never created a single job."

The White House wasn't the only one to drag Hern and Mullin through social media mud over their comments.

When Mullin tweeted, "There's no such thing as a free lunch," an account favorable to Oklahoma Democrats replied, "You pay back those PPP loans, dude?"

Others noted that businesses associated with former President Donald Trump, to whom Mullin remains devoutly loyal, has filed six times for bankruptcy, which can be another way to avoid paying off debt.

It should be said PPP loans were not intended to be paid back. They were essentially free money to businesses that met the program's conditions.

Some argue student loans should have similar provisions, but for the most part they do not.

Oklahoma's delegation as a whole isn't happy about the Biden administration's decision to cancel as much as $600 billion in student loan debt.

“Forgiving federal college loans will only add more fuel to the raging inflationary fire," said 4th District Congressman Tom Cole. "Moreover, this move will add hundreds of billions of dollars more to the national debt, erasing any supposed deficit reduction and inflation relief recently ... claimed by Democrats.”

Many economists, including one-time Barack Obama economic adviser Jason Furman, say forgiving student loans is a bad idea that will feed inflation, set a dangerous precedent and add to the national debt.

Others argue that it will benefit primarily first-generation college graduates and people in low-paying occupations, and in the long run build the middle class by freeing up cash to buy homes and establish families.

"There is no way to 'forgive' debt," said 5th District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice.

But many folks say that's exactly what Congress did during the Trump administration with the Paycheck Protection Program.