$2,500 bonus offered for prison jobs amid understaffing in Oklahoma correctional facilities

Oklahoma Watch published an article in June examining the state’s struggle to keep prisons adequately staffed. Three former correctional officers quoted in the story said they found their job fulfilling, but ultimately resigned because they couldn’t handle excessive overtime hours or had issues with management.

Bobby Cleveland, executive director of the Oklahoma Corrections Professionals group, said the incentives should be a positive step toward boosting prison staffing statewide. He estimates the state has been losing an average of 100 correctional officers per month.

“People got to understand how dangerous it is and how we need to hire more of these guys,” Cleveland said.

The Department of Corrections does not regularly report its staffing levels. In June the agency said it would conduct a staffing analysis and present the results to the legislature in 2022.

Entry-level state correctional officers earn $2,727.77 per month or $15.74 per hour. The hourly wage increases to $16.52 after six months of employment and $17.35 after 18 months.