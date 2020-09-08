1980s county commissioners scandal lives on in Oklahoma's tight control on counties, and Tulsa County lobbyist urges loosening the grip

OKLAHOMA CITY — For better and for worse, a nearly four-decade-old memory still has a hold on county government in Oklahoma.

Terry Simonson, who represents Tulsa County's interests at the state Capitol, thinks the Legislature should loosen that grip just a little.

"We can't even do the most mundane stuff without (legislative) permission," Simonson said Tuesday following a presentation to a House of Representatives' interim study on county commissioners.

Simonson used his time to advocate for giving counties the authority to enact ordinances much like municipal governments do now. Most, he said, would deal with administrative matters and "would not affect anyone outside the courthouse."

He reminded legislators that a bill had to be legislated last year to allow county clerks to alter the margin widths on official documents, and he said state law continues to intrude into such things as county code enforcement and how sheriff's deputies guard hospitalized jail inmates.

"When I would bring one of these bills, one of you would always say, 'Why ask us?'" Simonson said.

The restraints on county government are so deeply ingrained that Simonson said he suspects most people are only vaguely aware of why they exist.