1867 vision for what's now Oklahoma was an all-Black Territory of Lincoln

In retrospect, and probably even at the time, the chances of success were slim indeed: creation of an all-Black territory and eventually a state out of a hunk of the United States already deeded to American Indians and an object of lust for white settlers, cattlemen, land speculators and railroaders.

Many Oklahomans know something of such efforts in the late 1880s and early 1890s, led by an ambitious African American named E.P. McCabe.

Much less known is that as early as 1866, a bill was introduced into Congress calling for the creation of the Territory of Lincoln out of what is today the state of Oklahoma. The same bill was introduced in 1867, in both cases by U.S. Rep. William Lawrence, an Ohio Republican not to be confused with an Ohio Democratic representative of the same name from the same era.

Neither bill seems to have gotten out of committee, and it’s hard to tell how serious Lawrence was about his proposal, but it got enough attention that at least one widely circulated map published in 1867 printed the name “Lincoln” across the area that ultimately became Oklahoma.

The bills, which seem to have been identical, specified that all territorial officers and voters were initially to be “American citizens of African descent.” Once elected, the territorial legislature would decide eligibility.