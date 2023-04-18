OKLAHOMA CITY — In his first months in office, newly elected Attorney General Gentner Drummond has taken aim at what he calls a culture of corruption and scandal in state government.

In a recent interview, Drummond said he hopes the actions he takes in his first term as Oklahoma's top prosecutor will spur lasting changes in how state government operates.

“There is an aura of accountability and responsibility that state legislators recognize, occasionally executive officers recognize, but I think over the next 195 weeks, that culture will be ingrained in state government for the betterment of all," Drummond said.

Tuesday marked Drummond's 100th day in elected office — an early benchmark of his political tenure.

He has taken on several high-profile cases, including leading the prosecution of Epic Charter School's founders, reviewing criminal charges against a state representative and working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation as it scrutinizes a possibly fraudulent deal between the state and Swadley's Bar-B-Q.

Drummond has been critical of his predecessors, and he hasn't shied away from calling out state elected officials when they've overstepped their authority.

He also put the Oklahoma Legislature on notice that he will fully enforce state laws intended to prevent legislators from personally profiting off their state service.

Drummond has criticized previous Attorneys General John O'Connor and Mike Hunter for allowing the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office to pick up prominent public corruption cases instead of taking on the cases themselves.

"If it's public corruption or scandal at the state level that affects multiple counties, that case belongs in the Attorney General's Office," he said. "For reasons that I cannot speculate, the previous two administrations … didn't prosecute and didn't investigate, and that's inappropriate."

O'Connor, who was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, served at the governor's beck and call, Drummond said. A wealthy Tulsa businessman and former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, Drummond defeated O'Connor in last year's GOP primary election by vowing to operate independently from the Governor's Office.

The new attorney general accused Hunter of abusing his power when criminal charges were brought against former Cabinet Secretary David Ostrowe and, in a separate incident, Republican Rep. Terry O'Donnell and his wife.

Although Ostrowe was indicted on an allegation that he bribed a state official, Drummond this year cleared the former Stitt administration official of any wrongdoing and said Hunter should have recused himself from the legal proceedings to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

Drummond also dropped the charges against O'Donnell after the lawmaker was alleged to have misused his office to change state law so his wife could take ownership of a tag agency. Drummond said Hunter referred the investigation as a way to seek "political retribution" against O'Donnell, but former Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, who oversaw the multicounty grand jury that brought the indictment, said the investigation was free from any outside influence.

"I'm the umpire who calls balls and strikes," Drummond said. "Sometimes you like the call, and sometimes you don't, but I'm going to do exactly what I see."

Drummond said he has a good working relationship with Stitt. But that didn't stop Drummond from calling out the governor for not following state law when he appointed several members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission.

The attorney general also recently said the State Board of Education, led by State Superintendent Ryan Walters, overstepped its authority when it passed new rules for the State Department of Education.

"Nothing that I've done is directed toward the governor or any other elected official," he said. "I'm simply applying fact to law."

Drummond said he is still looking into whether any "state actors" are to blame for misspent pandemic relief funds that were earmarked for education. He dismissed a lawsuit against an out-of-state vendor that Stitt and Walters previously said was to blame for the misuse of federal pandemic aid.

Drummond said the lawsuit against ClassWallet was "purely political cover."

As for getting answers about a program that federal officials said was mismanaged and allowed public funds to be spent on noneducational expenses, "that is the source of an active investigation in collaboration with the Department of Justice and the FBI to determine what happened and why," Drummond said.

He said he is taking steps to crack down on illegal marijuana farms by creating an organized crime task force and advocating for greater enforcement of the state's medical marijuana industry.

The attorney general is also waiting for a state appeals court to respond to his request that death-row inmate Richard Glossip's murder conviction be vacated. Drummond made the request after asking a former prosecutor to conduct an independent review of Glossip's case.

Drummond's first few months in elected office have some political observers speculating about whether he will run for governor in 2026, but Drummond said he's focused solely on his duties as attorney general.

