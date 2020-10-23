$10 million in COVID-19 relief funds allotted by Gov. Stitt for private schools likely allowable, legal letter says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to use $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to help private school students likely satisfies federal requirements, according to a letter sent this week to House Democrats.

Members asked for an official attorney general’s opinion as to whether Stitt could use his emergency relief fund to benefit private schools.

Stitt, a Republican, announced that $10 million of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund would go to students currently attending private schools whose continued attendance is threatened by the financial fallout from COVID-19.

The letter is not an official opinion issued by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

“I would like to be clear that the legal analysis and conclusions reached in this letter are my own and not a formal opinion of the Attorney General,” wrote Ethan Shaner, deputy general counsel to Hunter.

In September, seven members of the House Democratic Education Policy Team asked Hunter to examine how Stitt’s office distributed the funds and determine whether he was within his authority when he chose to spend a portion of the government funds on private schools.

