$10 million in COVID-19 relief funds allotted by Gov. Stitt for private schools likely allowable, legal letter says

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to use $10 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to help private school students likely satisfies federal requirements, according to a letter sent this week to House Democrats.
Members asked for an official attorney general’s opinion as to whether Stitt could use his emergency relief fund to benefit private schools.
Stitt, a Republican, announced that $10 million of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund would go to students currently attending private schools whose continued attendance is threatened by the financial fallout from COVID-19.
The letter is not an official opinion issued by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.
“I would like to be clear that the legal analysis and conclusions reached in this letter are my own and not a formal opinion of the Attorney General,” wrote Ethan Shaner, deputy general counsel to Hunter.
In September, seven members of the House Democratic Education Policy Team asked Hunter to examine how Stitt’s office distributed the funds and determine whether he was within his authority when he chose to spend a portion of the government funds on private schools.
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, was among them. Provenzano is a former Tulsa Public Schools teacher and administrator.
“When we made the request, we were hopeful they would investigate,” she said on Thursday. “They have declined to do so, and we have to respect that.”
She said the House Democratic Caucus will remain committed to ensuring that public tax dollars are kept in public classrooms.
A spokesman for the governor said the legal analysis was not a surprise.
“Governor Stitt appreciates the work of the Attorney General’s Office to look into these issues and is pleased to find the allegations made by House Democrats have no merit whatsoever,” said Chief of Communications Charlie Hannema. “However, this was clear from the beginning and could have been quickly explained had the House Democrats called our office before tying up state legal resources.”
