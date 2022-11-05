Governor Stitt declares state of emergency for four counties after tornadoes hits southern Oklahoma

On Saturday, Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore counties after tornadoes hit parts of southeastern Oklahoma Friday evening.

“The state stands ready to send all the help, support, and resources southeastern Oklahoma needs to recover and rebuild from this devastating storm,” said Governor Stitt in a press release. “Oklahomans are strong and resilient. We will build back these homes and businesses.”

Stitt also toured Idabel Saturday morning to survey the damage from yesterday evening's storm.

One person was confirmed dead and more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged in the storm.