 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Governor Stitt declares state of emergency for four counties after tornadoes hits southern Oklahoma

  • Updated
  • 0

On Saturday, Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and LeFlore counties after tornadoes hit parts of southeastern Oklahoma Friday evening.

“The state stands ready to send all the help, support, and resources southeastern Oklahoma needs to recover and rebuild from this devastating storm,” said Governor Stitt in a press release. “Oklahomans are strong and resilient. We will build back these homes and businesses.”

Stitt also toured Idabel Saturday morning to survey the damage from yesterday evening's storm.

One person was confirmed dead and more than 100 homes and businesses were damaged in the storm.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

13 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert