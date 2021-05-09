Governor, legislature spar over Medicaid

Questions loom at the Oklahoma state Capitol about whether the state Senate will challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed Medicaid overhaul by voting on an alternative plan.

As the Stitt administration continues to move ahead with efforts to outsource care management for most Medicaid recipients to four insurance giants, the Oklahoma House has other plans.

The House passed Senate Bill 131 for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which oversees the state’s Medicaid population, to provide better care management in-house, as opposed to delegating that work to health insurance companies.

Whether the bill will be heard in the Senate remains to be seen, but pressure is mounting on the Senate to act.