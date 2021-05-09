 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor, legislature spar over Medicaid
0 comments

Governor, legislature spar over Medicaid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State Capitol (copy)

Questions loom at the Oklahoma state Capitol about whether the state Senate will challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt's proposed Medicaid overhaul by voting on an alternative plan.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Questions loom at the Oklahoma state Capitol about whether the state Senate will challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed Medicaid overhaul by voting on an alternative plan.

As the Stitt administration continues to move ahead with efforts to outsource care management for most Medicaid recipients to four insurance giants, the Oklahoma House has other plans.

The House passed Senate Bill 131 for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which oversees the state’s Medicaid population, to provide better care management in-house, as opposed to delegating that work to health insurance companies.

Whether the bill will be heard in the Senate remains to be seen, but pressure is mounting on the Senate to act.

Click here to read the full story on the Oklahoman website. A subscription may be required.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars we've lost so far in 2021 - April edition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News