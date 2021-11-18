Governor commutes Julius Jones' death sentence

UPDATE: OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday granted clemency for Julius Jones.

He commuted Jones' death sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

Jones was set to die Thursday for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell of Edmond in front of his two daughters and sister. Howell’s vehicle was taken.

Stitt issued the one-sentence commutation, he said "After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case."

The Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend clemency with a life with parole option.

“It took tremendous courage in the face of intense pressure for Gov. Stitt to grant clemency in this case," the Rev. Paul S. Coakley, archbishop of Oklahoma City, said in a statement. "I applaud his commitment to seeking justice while providing the condemned an opportunity for redemption. To oppose the death penalty is not to be soft on crime. Rather, it is to be strong on the dignity of life.”

The vote came after the board voted 3-1 for commutation, but Stitt declined to act, saying clemency was the better route.

Jones has maintained his innocence and mounted a public relations campaign to get off of death row.