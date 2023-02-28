Related New AG finds no legal justification for state sponsorship of Catholic online charter school

Gov. Kevin Stitt has come out publicly against newly elected Attorney General Gentner Drummond for the first time, over a proposal for state sponsorship of a Catholic online charter school.

After hours Monday evening, Stitt’s office publicized a letter he had reportedly sent Drummond in “strong disagreement” to Drummond’s differing legal position on Oklahoma Catholic leaders’ attempt to get taxpayer funding and state sanctioning of what would be the nation’s first religious charter school.

The four-page letter signed by Stitt consists largely of legal arguments for his continued agreement with former Attorney General John O’Connor, whom Stitt appointed and whom Drummond defeated in last year’s GOP primary.

“I have previously expressed my strong agreement with Attorney General O’Connor’s conclusion that prohibitions on religious charter schools are unconstitutional. These prohibitions run afoul of the non-discrimination principle articulated by the U.S. Supreme Court in recent cases,” the letter to Drummond, dated Monday, states.

Last Tuesday, Stitt's official daily schedule, which is shared with the media most weekdays, showed a morning meeting with Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley and Tulsa Bishop David Konderla.

On Thursday, Drummond withdrew O’Connor’s December advisory legal opinion and cautioned the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board against sponsoring St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which the Catholic Church in Oklahoma wants to open to serve students in towns without Catholic schools and to expand online course offerings to students in existing Catholic schools.

The matter could be decided by the virtual charter school board at its next meeting in March.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa worked with attorneys at the Notre Dame Law School Religious Liberty Clinic for 18 months on the St. Isidore application, which Catholic officials have acknowledged is a test case bound for litigation no matter the board’s decision.

O’Connor’s non-binding, advisory position, which Gov. Stitt praised upon its release in December, is the state’s current ban on publicly funded charter schools being operated by sectarian and religious organizations could be a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment “and therefore should not be enforced.”

Drummond formally withdrew O’Connor’s opinion, stating in the first place, that the request for it did not not meet the AG Office’s stated standards for such legal advice because it came from the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s executive director rather from the governing board itself after a majority vote in favor of making such a request.

He also argued that O’Connor’s advice was based on legal precedent involving private schools, not public schools and Oklahoma law defines and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has previously recognized charter schools only as public schools.

Lastly, Drummond said sponsoring a religious charter school run by one denomination would “create a slippery slope” to use “religious liberty” to justify state-funded religion.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State has already publicly urged the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to disregard O’Connor’s advice, which it branded “incorrect.”

Other groups that advocate for the separation of church and state are likely to be following the development of the St. Isidore charter application, too.