Gov. Stitt activates more guardsmen this weekend amid threats to state Capitols nationwide

Gov. Kevin Stitt is activating members of the Oklahoma National Guard this weekend amid threats reportedly targeting state capitols nationwide.
“I support the right for Oklahomans to peacefully demonstrate, but we will not tolerate violence or damage to property,” Stitt said Friday in a news release. “At the request of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the National Guard has been authorized to provide support as needed. These hardworking Oklahomans are our friends and neighbors who step up in times of need. Any violence and damage to property goes against the Oklahoma Standard and is a distraction designed to keep us from uniting together.”
He made the call Friday, two days after staff at the Oklahoma Capitol were warned to avoid the area. Up to 100 guardsmen will be activated Jan. 16-21.
“After consultation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the Department of Public Safety, Senate Security Coordinator and Sergeant-at-Arms Adam Cain has advised that for your safety, Senators and all Senate personnel should not come to the Capitol this weekend, on Saturday, January 16 or Sunday, January 17,” Senate Chief Operating Officer Arnella Karges wrote Wednesday in a message to staff and senators.
The message said that federal, state and local law enforcement are preparing for a possibility of protests at the Capitol.
The action comes after supporters of President Donald Trump last week stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the 2020 presidential election certification process. Five people died, and property was destroyed by the violent mob.
"No specific, credible threats have been identified in Oklahoma, but increased safety measures are being taken in a proactive response to intelligence shared by federal law enforcement," Stitt's news release Friday states.
About 400 members of Oklahoma National Guard had earlier been called to join units from 43 other states to assist Washington, D.C., law enforcement around the inauguration set for Jan. 20.
"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma National Guard have trained together to be prepared for the type of events that may be happening over the next week," Public Safety Commissioner John Scully said. "Cooperation with our partners is essential and we appreciate the collaboration within the law enforcement and military community. Our goal is to protect peaceful demonstrators while also protecting lives and preventing the destruction of property."