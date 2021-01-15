Gov. Stitt activates more guardsmen this weekend amid threats to state Capitols nationwide

“I support the right for Oklahomans to peacefully demonstrate, but we will not tolerate violence or damage to property,” Stitt said Friday in a news release. “At the request of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the National Guard has been authorized to provide support as needed. These hardworking Oklahomans are our friends and neighbors who step up in times of need. Any violence and damage to property goes against the Oklahoma Standard and is a distraction designed to keep us from uniting together.”