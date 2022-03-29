Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign bill restricting transgender athletes

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign a bill that would prohibit those transgender individuals assigned male at birth from participating in women’s sports.

A bill signing is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Blue Room at the Capitol, according to Stitt’s office.

Last week, the Oklahoma Senate passed Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair. The vote was 37-7. The measure is dubbed the “Save Women’s Sports Act.”

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, carried the measure on the floor.

“It will not take but a few biological males identifying as females to undermine 50 years of Title 9 attempting to support opportunities for competition and scholarship and achievements by women,” Daniels said.

She said young women will stop competing in sports.

“If you know before you dive in that pool or begin that race that you are the best woman you are going to be but you are going to be beat by a male, women’s sports will wither on the vine and there will be no more,” Daniels said. “I am not going to let that happen.”

She said the bill is not about discriminating against those who are transgender.

“It is about making sure a small minority of people is not allowed to undermine opportunities for the vast majority,” Daniels said.

Toby Jenkins is CEO and executive director of the Oklahoma Equality and the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

“Oklahomans for Equality is very disappointed and dismayed that Oklahoma legislators have once again decided to disenfranchise trans youth and block them from being able to participate in extracurricular activities, which are the hallmark of teaching how to work with a team, sportsmanship, competition and creating communities,” Jenkins said.

He said the measure will ignite witch hunts where people start questioning an athlete’s gender if they are jealous of that person’s performance.

“The assertation that a transgender child would be given a certain advantage because of genetics or biological assignment is not realistic,” Jenkins said.

If a child identifies as transgender and seeks medical treatments and puberty blockers, their development is being delayed, which makes them underdeveloped in their gender so they are not more competitive, Jenkins said.

“If every time you encounter athletes exceptionally taller than other competitors, with bigger bone structures or who looks more physical than other competitors, do we immediately assume that person was assigned male at birth and subject that child to an investigation and medical testing?” Jenkins asked.​

