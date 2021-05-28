Gov. Kevin Stitt to meet President Biden during Tulsa visit

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to meet with President Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to Tulsa, Stitt’s office confirmed.
Biden plans to be in Tulsa on Tuesday, the centennial of the destruction of the all-Black Greenwood neighborhood during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Stitt plans to greet Biden upon his arrival in the state on Tuesday, officials said.
He was invited to attend Monday’s Remember & Rise commemoration event at ONEOK Field, but the ceremony was canceled.
He does not plan to attend other events, according to his office.
Biden visited Tulsa at least twice while vice president from 2009 to 2017.
In 2015, he headlined a Democratic Party fundraiser at the Summit Club, and he spoke to a group of donors at a private residence in 2011.
Hannibal Johnson talks about "The single worst incident of domestic racial violence in American history.
