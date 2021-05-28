 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Kevin Stitt to meet President Biden during Tulsa visit
0 comments
featured

Gov. Kevin Stitt to meet President Biden during Tulsa visit

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to meet with President Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to Tulsa, Stitt’s office confirmed.

Biden plans to be in Tulsa on Tuesday, the centennial of the destruction of the all-Black Greenwood neighborhood during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Stitt plans to greet Biden upon his arrival in the state on Tuesday, officials said.

He was invited to attend Monday’s Remember & Rise commemoration event at ONEOK Field, but the ceremony was canceled.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He does not plan to attend other events, according to his office.

Biden visited Tulsa at least twice while vice president from 2009 to 2017.

In 2015, he headlined a Democratic Party fundraiser at the Summit Club, and he spoke to a group of donors at a private residence in 2011.

Featured video:

Hannibal Johnson talks about "The single worst incident of domestic racial violence in American history.
Voting Bills Oklahoma (copy)

Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to meet with President Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to Tulsa for ceremonies related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Stitt’s office confirmed.

 Tulsa World file

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News