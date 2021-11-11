Gov. Kevin Stitt taps Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino as state adjutant general

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday named Brig. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino as state adjutant general and commander of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard.

Mancino has served as assistant adjutant general since September 2019. He has been a member of the National Guard for 35 years.

“I am pleased to promote General Mancino to this new role,” Stitt said in a news release. “He is a steady leader, a strategic thinker, an effective communicator and he is the perfect choice to lead the Oklahoma National Guard.”

Mancino played an integral leadership role on the Governor’s Solution Task Force during the initial stages of the state’s COVID-19 response. Previously, Mancino commanded a combat task force in Afghanistan from 2011-2012 and has three combat deployments.

“I am incredibly humbled to be selected by Governor Stitt to continue serving the State of Oklahoma in this new role,” Mancino said. “The men and women of the Oklahoma National Guard provide critical support for their fellow citizens wherever needed and being named adjutant general is the honor of a lifetime.”