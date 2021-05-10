Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill making it misdemeanor to honk at bicyclists, animal-drawn vehicles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed a bill that makes it a misdemeanor to honk at a bicycle or at an animal-drawn vehicle.

House Bill 1770 says drivers can’t use a horn with passing a person on a bike or in an animal-drawn vehicle if no imminent danger of a collision exists.

The measure also allows a bike rider to go through a stop sign if the rider determines there is no immediate hazard.

Stitt also signed House Bill 2564 that establishes a process for recounts on ballot issues, including state questions.

The measure allows the governor or attorney general to request a recount of a state question.

Stitt also signed House Bill 2687, dubbed the “No Patient Left Alone Act,” that requires that hospital patients be allowed a companion, regardless of public health emergencies.

The measure allows hospitals to limit or restrict visitation under certain circumstances, such as interference with care.

The measure allows hospitals to require visitors to wear personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns, provided by the facility.

The measure prohibits hospitals from requiring patients to waive the rights in the law.